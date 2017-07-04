4 Red-Hot Stocks (And 3 That Aren’t)

U.S. equities are suffering from a rare bout of volatility on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite reversing a push to new record highs at the open to fall more than 1% amid an aggressive selloff in key technology stocks. While no specific catalyst triggered the move, it could be an indication that the historic market calm investors have enjoyed in July could be ending.

Volatility works two directions, and indeed, a survey of the market reveals big moves both up and down are underway. Most of this is a result of Q2 earnings reports. Some of this is reflective of market-wide volatility being coiled up, like a spring, and ready to explode for given the right trigger. And some of this is reflective of the growing importance of momentum as investors (and computer trading algorithms) chase clear moves up or down.

Here are four stocks making strong moves to the upside; as well as three that are suffering to the downside.

