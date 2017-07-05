Ford Motor Company (F) Stock’s Best Hope Is Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Even a whiff of a rumor that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was considering buying Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) would light a huge fire under Ford stock.

Source: Shutterstock

If you’re a Ford shareholder, it’s a nice dream to hold dear, but for now, it’s nothing but a fantasy. However, that could change in the next 12-24 months as both companies chart a course toward a world with autonomous driving systems and self-driving cars.

Two things brought me to my epiphany that Apple should buy Ford.

Apple’s Autonomous Driving Plans

First, let me just say that I’m not suggesting Apple must buy Ford to be a player in self-driving cars. That’s simply not the case.

However, once Apple decided to focus on developing the technology behind autonomous driving rather than building a self-driving car, every automobile manufacturer suddenly became a potential partner — Ford included.

“Apple has long been the wild card in the autonomous car game,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader. “Now we know Apple is all in, and, judging by its track record in other areas, it will be a force. Apple’s strategy to commercialize autonomous vehicles remains to be seen — will they partner and sell the technology or actually develop their own vehicles?”

The truth is, while Apple has committed significant resources to Project Titan since 2014, it still hasn’t fully green-lighted the commercial development of the autonomous driving system technology. That’s expected later in 2017.

Buying Ford would give it several key ingredients that it doesn’t currently have, and would be expensive to develop.

1. Actual vehicles, something it’s already said it won’t do on its own.

2. A dealership network to sell cars.

3. A robust and healthy Ford Credit which generated $1.8 billion in pre-tax profit in 2016 from $10.3 billion in revenue.

I could see Apple taking some of its flagship stores around the world — I was just in downtown Boston and the store there is three stories — and turning them into showrooms much like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Only, they’d be better because, in addition to selling self-driving iCar’s, consumers would get the usual array of devices, products, accessories and services already available in the company’s retail stores.

Also, I can imagine Apple developing an online shopping site where you could build and buy the car you want, then have it delivered to your home or the nearest Ford dealership.

I get that Ford’s manufacturing currently isn’t designed to handle such customization, at least not without months of lead time, but it could give Apple a big head start in autonomous driving.

Next Page