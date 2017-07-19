General Electric Company (GE) Stock Could Feel Right to Contrarian Investors

If I were an investor who bought and sold on how a stock “feels,” I could see why General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) looks like a tempting contrarian play. The optimism toward GE stock that greeted the departure of CEO Jeffrey Immelt already has faded. Investors are writing off a potential turnaround under new CEO John Flannery before it even begins.

Source: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the shares hit a 21-month low earlier this month. A downgrade from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) pushed the stock to the lows. And it certainly looks like the kind of report that marks “maximum pessimism”.

But I’m simply not buying GE stock — not yet. There is reason for optimism. Immelt needed to move on. In fact, he was #1 on our list of 10 CEOs who needed to follow former Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) chief Mark Fields out the door. But GE’s problems aren’t all Immelt’s fault and, regardless of the blame, they will likely take years to fix.

Turning Around The GE Battleship

Changing a company as massive as General Electric often is compared to turning around a battleship; It’s a slow, tedious — and occasionally dangerous — process.

There’s an argument relative to GE stock that most of the maneuvers have already been done. For better or for worse, Immelt has largely disposed of the company’s financial services business, which dragged the shares down during the financial crisis. He also left General Electric well-positioned in digital, potentially setting the company up to be a major player in the IoT — Internet of Things — ecosystem.

Now, with the deal creating Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE ) closing recently, GE has become a major player in oilfield services.

But significant questions remain about General Electric. The JP Morgan report included significant questions about the company’s culture, particularly at the management levels. GE has been late in emerging markets and it is increasing exposure to the U.S. shale industry at a potentially dangerous time.

