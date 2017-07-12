General Electric Company (GE) Stock Is Low Energy

For John Flannery, who is the incoming CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ), it looks like his honeymoon will be quite short. Since the announcement of his post, the shares of the company have taken a hit. Consider that GE stock is off over 5%.

Source: Shutterstock

But then again, the poor performance of the stock price is nothing new. For the past five years, GE stock has only been able to log a return of 32%. By comparison, rival Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ) has posted a sizzling 145% return during this span while United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX ) has posted a 68% gain.

Yet might CEO Flannery be the right person to get GE stock back into gear? Well, I think his skillsets are strong. In fact, he has both an operational background – such as with the turnaround of the healthcare division — as well as expertise with dealmaking. During his tenure, he has actually spent about half his time outside the U.S. It’s also important to keep in mind that Flannery does not have to get up-to-speed on General Electric since he has been with the company since 1987.

But even if he is successful, the process is likely to take quite a while. The fact is that General Electric is facing some major challenges.

Perhaps the most critical is the complexity of the organization. Even though there has been extensive restructuring over the years, GE remains a hodgepodge of businesses — many of which have few synergies.

What’s even worse is that the company has made ill-time moves into new industries! The most notable example is the major push into the energy business.

Actually, despite the problems, GE has continued to double down on the investments. Of course, this came with the acquisition of Baker Hughes, which is now part of public entity called Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NYSE: BHGE ). This includes the multitude of oil and gas assets.

GE Stock Problems

So what’s the issue for GE stock? Well, the company still has material exposure to the oil industry, which continues to languish. According to a report from Moody’s Investors Service:

“Pro forma for the transaction, debt/EBITDA exceeds 3 times, while retained cash flow/net debt declines to less than 20%. Such levels underline the need for meaningful enhancements in earnings and cash flows through acquisition-related synergies, restructuring and cost saving initiatives.”

Next Page