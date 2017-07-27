My 3 Favorite Vanguard ETFs

Vanguard ETFs aren’t among the most novel, ground-breaking funds on the planet. But what they do offer is, for most investors, far better: cheap, straightforward index investing across just about every major theme on the market.

Heck, when I opened an IRA several years ago, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO ) was one of the first holdings I plunked into my account. It was S&P 500 exposure at what was then the cheapest price on the market. (It’s currently tied for first right now.)

Since then, I haven’t added any other Vanguard ETFs into the fold, but that’s only because I like a little weird in my portfolio. I want preferred stocks … but I want them without the financial sector. I want thematic plays like robots and fintech.

Vanguard doesn’t do weird. And that’s OK — because it’s plain as day that several Vanguard ETFs are perfect for many investors, even if none of those investors are me.

Today, I’ve put together this short list of Vanguard’s best exchange-traded products that provide useful exposure to three important swaths of the market.

