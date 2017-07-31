Keep Riding Sector Rotation to Profit in August

As we round out the month of July and look toward August, there are three primary items on my focus list:

Earnings season continues

Geopolitical and political rumblings (North Korea, Russia, Washington)

August stock market volatility (or the lack thereof)

This week we get another full crate of corporate earnings season to chow through on both sides of the Atlantic with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) likely taking center stage.

Last week’s earnings by Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN ) and other ‘tech’; heavyweights did little to derail the Nasdaq 100 as represented by the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) from its year-to-date one-way stampede higher.

As of last Friday, AAPL stock makes up 11.5% of the QQQ ETF, followed by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) with 8.3%. While it is not my base case that AAPL stock will crater following the earnings report on Tuesday, considering the stock’s heavy weight in the Nasdaq 100 and where the QQQ ETF is currently trading on its chart, the price action following the earnings report will be particularly important to watch and respect.



Moving averages legend: red – 200 week, blue – 100 week, yellow – 50 week

The QQQ ETF in recent months has blasted higher and out of its long-term already steep up-trending channel (purple-dotted parallels). This has resulted in a record overbought reading in the MACD momentum oscillator at the bottom of the chart.

To be clear, this does not mean nor call for an immediate drop in the index this week but rather through the intermediate-term time frame in my eye does not make this a particularly high-probability spot to add fresh long positions in large cap tech or the QQQ ETF.

Ultimately the odds are high that through a multimonth/quarter lens the QQQ ETF does mean-revert back into the longer-standing upward channel somewhere in the $120-$130 range.

Geopolitical and political rumblings over the past few days have once again floated to the top of the headlines. However, North Korea missile tests, Russian sanctions and the goings-on in Washington have yet to put as much as a scratch in the U.S. stock market.

