3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: GameStop Corp. (GME), Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) and VMware, Inc. (VMW)

GME is getting pounded on weak results, while ADSK and VMW pleasantly surprised Wall Street

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

U.S. equities dipped on a light-volume Thursday as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) sparked a 1.3% selloff in consumer staples stocks. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%.

While Friday's Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and the impending landfall of Hurricane Harvey are taking up the macroeconomic spotlight, earnings are dominating single-company headlines. Today, investors should have their eyes fixed on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Here’s why.

GameStop Corp. (GME)

GME stock is reeling this morning following a disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

Overall, total revenues improved by 3.4% to $1.69 billion, topping Wall Street’s consensus estimate for $1.64 billion. That was weighed down by a 7.5% decline in its pre-owned video games business — its worst drop in more than a year — to $502 million. New video games slumped 3.4%.

The company’s Technology Brands unit — which includes AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) authorized retail stores — grew sales by 7% to $188.3 million. However, that was well shy of analyst expectations for $207.6 million.

Worse, net income came in 18.5% lower year-over-year to $22.2 million (22 cents per share). On an adjusted basis, profits of 15 cents per share were a penny shy of analyst expectations.

New consoles have helped GameStop’s sales from declining further; the Nintendo Switch’s release has been of paramount importance to the recent quarter. However, increased downloading of games has hurt the retailer.

GME stock is off more than 7% in Friday’s premarket trade.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Autodesk shares were surging ahead of Friday’s bell after the company posted its most recent earnings results.

The software company unveiled a loss of $144 million, or 66 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company lost 11 cents per share, however, which was narrower than analysts’ expectations of a 16-cent loss.

Autodesk’s second-quarter revenue reached $501.8 million, dropping 9% year-over-year. Still, that was enough to beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate for sales of $494.9 million.

