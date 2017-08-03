3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Coach Inc (COH), Pandora Media Inc (P) and Synchrony Financial (SYF)

The markets came roaring back on Monday, with real estate helping to lead a broad recovery in stocks. The S&P 500 Index charged ahead by 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3%. Better still, some of the recent North Korea-sparked volatility should continue to simmer as Kim Jong-Un has opted to hold off on his plan to launch missiles in the direction of Guam.

While earnings are driving movement in Coach Inc (NYSE: COH ) this morning, don’t sleep on Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF ), both of which are making pivotal headlines of their own.

Here’s what you need to know as we head into Tuesday’s trade.

Coach Inc (COH)

COH shares are plunging this morning following a mixed result in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report.

Earnings themselves were plenty fine, with net income of $152 million coming in 85% better year-over-year, and adjusted profits of 50 cents per share a penny better than Wall Street estimates.

However, revenue growth of 6% to $1.13 billion wasn’t quite up to snuff, missing forecasts for $1.51 billion. That shortcoming came despite a better-than-expected figure for North American comparable-store sales, which at 4% growth topped estimates for 3.6% expansion.

Also disconcerting was the luxury accessories retailer’s guidance, which came up short on both ends.

Coach’s full-year top-line forecast of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion fell under estimates for $6 billion, while profit projections of $2.35-$2.40 per share were well below the pros’ call for $2.49 per share.

COH shares are off about 8% this morning in response, cutting into what otherwise has been a stellar 2017, with shares up 37% before Tuesday’s report.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) financial spinoff Synchrony Financial received a vote of confidence from Warren Buffett on Monday evening.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) released its latest Form 13F, and revealed that it had built a new stake in the consumer financial services company, now owning 17.5 million shares of SYF stock.

The move could be due to some investor sentiment that Synchrony Financial is undervalued. Colin Plunkett, from Morningstar, said the company “really has a big opportunity to return cash to shareholders.”

