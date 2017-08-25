Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock Is the Perfect Market Hedge

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR ) has jumped like a frog in two days following the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report. Earnings of 98 cents beat estimates of 87 cents by a mile, while sales growth of 5.7% to $5.28 billion was enough to beat the Street’s estimate for a $5.24 billion top line. That has DLTR stock about 7% higher than where it sat prior to Thursday’s morning report.

And despite what you’ve heard about the death of retail, the future looks bright, too. Dollar Tree guided full-year earnings between $4.44-$4.60 on revenues of $22.07 billion-$22.28 billion, with both midpoints coming in better than analysts expected.

That’s because DLTR stock isn’t your typical retail play. In fact, it might be one of the best stocks you can hold for what could be a turbulent rest of the year.

Trouble’s Comin’

The AOL, Inc. (NYSE: AOL ) Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) merger in 2000 was the epitome of overvaluation and excess optimism at the height of the late 1990s dot-com bubble. $165 billion was the ticket price, and there were high-fives all around.

Could it be that this cycle’s equivalent is Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ), which is now expected to close Monday, Aug. 28?

To be sure, $13.7 billion is not $165 billion, and I don’t expect a $99 billion goodwill writedown two years down the line. But it has a similar bubbly feeling about it with a similar backdrop of technology stocks soaring, too close to the sun some would add.

Many investors have already been remarking on the perplexing extended complacency in volatility. While there have been some recent pops in the CBOE Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX ), the overall index continues to muddle along in the low teens. In fact, in late July, the CBOE Volatility Index closed under $10 per share for seven straight trading days, setting a record. Previously, it was at four days in 1993.

Has the market gone on vacation to Hawaii, thinking that there’s negligible risk?

Lower interest rates due to nonstop rounds of quantitative easing worldwide and the rise of passive investing have fueled increases in asset prices in equities, real estate, and debt. The era of easy money is coming to an end though as the Federal Reserve intends to shrink its balance sheet.

The bears keep howling — about volatility, low rates, and valuation — yet thus far, they have been stymied.

But perhaps not for that much longer. Exogenous shocks to the global system — and yes, it’s a truly inextricably linked system now, as the last financial crisis proved — can come from anywhere. Last time around, the beginning could be traced back to Iceland’s bankruptcy.

This time around, I can see it coming from within (i.e., a domestic catalyst such as pension funding issues like those in Illinois). It also could come externally (China has a housing bubble of its own, and Anbang Insurance’s woes draw attention to a dangerously leveraged banking system).

So, when the dominoes start to fall, where is the safe haven?

