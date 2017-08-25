Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Is Not the One You Should Worry About

There’s a bit of unease in the stock market at the moment. Volatility has rebounded from historic lows. And large-cap tech stocks like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) have pulled back — albeit modestly — from all-time highs reached after a huge run over the first seven months of 2017. Facebook stock has pulled back 5% over the past few weeks, after FB stock hit an all-time high of $175 in late July.

Admittedly, there’s room for worry. The U.S. economy is growing, but hardly at a spectacular pace. By several measures, valuations in the broad market are at the highest levels since 2007 — right before the financial crisis. And U.S. equities haven’t had any real sort of real pullback since February 2016.

But as far as Facebook stock goes, there’s no need for panic, or even concern. FB stock remains the only social media stock that matters. Any market pullback that brings Facebook stock down only creates an opportunity. Every decline over the past four years has offered such an opportunity – and there’s little reason to argue that this time is different.

Facebook Stock Isn’t Recession-Proof, But It Might Be Close

In theory, investors should adjust for economic cycles, paying lower multiple at the top of the cycle and doing the reverse at the bottom. In practice, quite obviously, that’s not the way it works.

The cyclical nature of the market means that investors will pay a premium for so-called defensive stocks, those that can manage through economic downturns with profits reasonably intact. Classic defensive stocks are consumer staples plays like Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ), or defense/government plays like Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ).

But more and more Facebook stock looks like a potential defensive play. Obviously, the company’s revenue comes from advertising – and there’s an argument that a recession (or worse) would lead advertisers to pull back. But user engagement likely wouldn’t change at all. Facebook is free, after all, and concerned or unemployed users might even increase their time on the site.

And would those advertisers really leave the site? It seems unlikely. If anything, companies facing slowing revenue would look to either increase their advertising, in an effort to combat sales declines, or focus on getting more efficiency from that spend. With Facebook and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) essentially controlling the US online advertising market, that shift could be a tailwind for both companies. And as Alphabet continues to struggle with an advertiser boycott and other problems, Facebook looks much better-positioned of the two.

This is not to say that Facebook’s sales and earnings would increase in a recession. But FB stock would enjoy a buffer, given that engagement and user growth figures likely wouldn’t change, and that shifts within ad spending might offset the impact of overall weakness. Facebook stock might not the best defensive play. Still, it would be more of a defensive play than some investors might realize.

