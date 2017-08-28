Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Should Have a Boffo September

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is poised to tack on even more to its additional gains in September. TSLA stock struggled in early July, as Model 3 hype created a sell-on-the-news event heading into its second-quarter earnings report. However, shares have recovered nicely since the Q2 announcement, and bullish sentiment is beginning to build once again that could send shares soaring.

Source: Tesla

This time around, the pressure is building overseas.

Peter Altmaier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, said over the weekend that he was disappointment in German automakers for falling behind.

“When is our automobile industry, which is so good, actually going to be in a position to build a car that travels 50 kilometers further than a Tesla and costs 10,000 euros less? It must be possible to set this as a goal.”

There you have it. You know your car company is doing something right when Germany sets your vehicle’s performance as a goal to be topped.

Charts, Sentiment and Options

TSLA stock, meanwhile, is currently in the process of working off the recent collapse of excess bullish sentiment. The shares’ setback in July was largely due to profit taking following the successful — and on-time — launch of Tesla’s Model 3. With those speculators now out of the way, Tesla is free to resume its former trend higher.



Click to Enlarge Technically speaking, TSLA has found a floor at its rising 20-week moving average. This trendline has bolstered the stock since December, and provided key support for the shares in the wake of the Model 3 launch selloff. Tesla now is bouncing around support/resistance in the $350 region, and a firm breakout here means Tesla price action should once again turn steadily higher.

As for sentiment, quite a few naysayers remain on the sidelines.

For instance, Thomson/First Call reports that 14 of the 26 analysts following TSLA stock rate the shares a “hold” or worse. What’s more, the 12-month price target of $317.29 represents a discount to Tesla’s Friday close. Upgrades or price-target increases could provide buying fuel for the shares.

Short interest is also a potential driver. The number of shares sold short remained steady during the most recent reporting period, with about 38% of Tesla’s float currently sold short. A resumption of the bullish uptrend could create more pain for these bears, leading to capitulation and an eventual short-squeeze play.

