Thursday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Target Corporation (TGT) and United States Steel Corporation (X)

U.S. stock futures are indicating a lower open this morning, as Wall Street digests the latest Federal Open Market Committee Meeting minutes and news that President Donald Trump has disbanded his advisory business panels. Additionally, traders will be focused on earnings from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) as well as weekly jobless claims.

Heading into open, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have faltered 0.15%, Nasdaq-100 futures are off 0.29% and S&P 500 futures have slipped 0.16%.

On the options front, volume lingered just below average as about 13.9 million calls and 13.1 million puts changed hands on Wednesday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dipped to 0.62, while the 10-day moving average ticked lower to 0.74.

Taking a closer look at Wednesday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw call volume spike following news the company planned to spend $1 billion on original content creation next year. Elsewhere, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) drew mixed activity despite posting strong second-quarter results. Finally, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X ) has seen a pop in options activity this week as base metals rallied following Chinese environmental restrictions on smelters.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple is projecting a budget of $1 billion for original content creation next year. Apple has already launched a few of its own original shows, including “Carpool Karaoke” and “Planet of the Apps,” and the increased budget shows Apple’s commitment to entering the online streaming fray.

However, Apple still lags far behind key competitors Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime TV and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ), which have said they will spend $4.5 billion and $7 billion, respectively, in 2018.

AAPL stock options traders, meanwhile, appeared to take profits following the news. Volume came in north of 464,000 contracts, just shy of Apple’s daily average, while calls made up an above average 70% of the day’s take. That added call volume was most likely the result of call liquidations, as AAPL’s September put/call open interest ratio rose to 0.49 from Tuesday’s reading of 0.40 — indicating that put open interest rose in comparison to call open interest amid higher call volume.

Next Page