Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

U.S. stock futures are trading higher this morning, as Wall Street goes bargain hunting in the wake of last week’s selloff. Traders are still eyeing geopolitical concerns, however, as this week’s U.S./South Korean military exercises on the Korean Peninsula could draw a response from North Korea. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank’s central bank symposium begins on Thursday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and traders will be keeping a close eye on the event for tips on monetary policy.

Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.28%, Nasdaq-100 futures have added 0.5% and S&P 500 futures have risen 0.25%.

On the options front, volume once again trailed off on Monday, with only about 13.9 million calls and 13.4 million puts crossing the tape. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio plunged to a one-month low of 0.57, pulling the 10-day moving average down a notch to 0.74.

Diving into Monday’s options activity, attention was once again on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) pledge to spend $1 billion on new streaming content, with analysts setting their sights on Spotify. Elsewhere, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) was hit with a tidal wave of put volume on Monday in what appears to be a rather large bearish bet on the stock. Finally, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) just can’t shake the specter of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), even when it comes to inflation.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple watchers have a new narrative for the company’s pledge to spend $1 billion on new content next year. Instead of targeting Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) or Hulu, or even Amazon, Apple analysts say the company is looking to take market share back from streaming music leader Spotify.

RBC analysts said the goal was more feasible than targeting Netflix, and Apple still has a bone to pick with Spotify, which has about 50 million paying subscribers, compared to just 27 million Apple music subs.

Turning to options activity, AAPL speculators appeared a bit more bullish on Monday compared to the past week. Volume topped 349,000 contracts, but was just shy of half of Apple’s daily average volume. Calls, however, snapped up an above average 65% of the day’s take.

Looking out to next month, the September put/call open interest ratio appears to be discounting an iPhone 8 launch, with the reading plummeting to 0.52 from readings north of 0.80 less than a month ago.

