Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

The earnings calendar is starting to wind down. Several key companies still report earnings next week, and more key earnings reports will follow later this month. But for the most part, earnings season has ended.

And it’s been solid. According to data from research firm Factset, as of February 22, 69% of S&P 500 components had surpassed earnings expectations, with 61% topping consensus revenue estimates. Investors have noticed: the S&P 500 index has gained 11% so far this year. The losses in an ugly December have been overcome.

Even with earnings season near an end, there are intriguing earnings reports to watch next week, in three important sectors. But from a broader standpoint, the question for the market might be: what now? The key concerns that drove late 2018 weakness — interest rate worries, tariffs, macro fears — haven’t exactly dissipated. Over the seven or so weeks until the earnings calendar builds up again, those risks may return to the fore.

In that context, earnings next week for these three companies are important because they could highlight the near-term direction not only of the stocks involved, but entire industries. A grocery leader will highlight the health of an industry where retailers and suppliers alike are struggling. A high-flying software play could show how focused the market is on valuation in tech. And a major retailer will give another data point on the impact of ‘omnichannel’ efforts in that competitive space.

The earnings calendar may be winding down, but earnings next week still will matter to the market.

Source: Shutterstock

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, March 4, after market close

On Wednesday, I detailed the importance of earnings from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM ) to not only CRM stock, but the market as a whole.

The case here is simple. Salesforce.com operates a great business. The question is — and long has been — valuation. With CRM back at all-time highs, and trading at 60x forward earnings, there’s an obvious concern that at some point, investors will start questioning multiples again. And that matters not just to Salesforce stock, but to other enterprise stocks who have returned to all-time highs, including Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY ) and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK ).

Square (NYSE: SQ ) was in a similar situation last week. And despite disappointing Q1 guidance, investors quickly bid that high-priced stock up as well. Similar treatment of CRM stock after earnings next week could suggest that the risk-on trade in tech is back for good.

Target (TGT)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, March 5, before market open

Tuesday’s Q4 release from Target (NYSE: TGT ) is one of the biggest earnings reports for the company in some time. Target clearly is trying to keep pace with Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) as a legitimate brick-and-mortar rival to Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Results for the key holiday season will show whether Target truly is competing — or stuck in a distant third place.

Guidance for next year (fiscal 2019) will be closely watched. Target has invested heavily in its ‘omnichannel’ capabilities in recent years and some of the initial benefits should start arriving in FY19. If Target can convince the market that these huge investments are driving growth, a 13x forward multiple leaves plenty of room for expansion.

On the other hand, if Q4 results and 2019 guidance suggest Target is spending more just to stay in place, any hopes of TGT stock returning to September highs at $90 will be dashed.

There are reasons for caution ahead of earnings next week. Walmart seemingly posted a blowout quarter last week — and already has given back the gains that followed the report. As I wrote in late January, Target hasn’t proven it’s truly on the level of its two rivals.

Target earnings likely will have to be outstanding to move TGT stock higher. If they are, the reaction could show just how much faith investors have in brick-and-mortar retail. Right now, it appears there’s still a fair amount of mistrust.

Source: Shutterstock

Kroger (KR)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 7, before market open

The grocery sector on the whole has struggled in recent years. And it was actually Kroger (NYSE: KR ) that started the first leg down. In June 2017 — the day before Amazon acquired Whole Foods, sending the space falling further — Kroger’s disappointing guidance rattled the sector.

Kroger stock has rallied back to just shy of its levels before that report. The rest of the sector generally hasn’t been so lucky. Margins continue to get squeezed amid deflation in key commodities — and intense competition from Walmart, Aldi and others.

That squeeze hasn’t just hit grocery stocks. It’s accelerated efforts by Kroger and others to drive private label sales. That in turn has hit brand operators, most notably Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ), whose shares tanked after a disastrous earnings report of its own last month.

So earnings next week from Kroger are going to be closely watched by not just peers, but food manufacturers. Can grocery store operators again start to drive successful margins? And how much will they have to pressure their suppliers to get to that point? Those are key questions for two important sectors of the market. Those questions will get some answers on Thursday morning.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.