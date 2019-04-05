3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

Earnings season is getting closer, but there’s still one thin week left on the earnings calendar. After that, however, first-quarter earnings reports will start rolling in … and a market trading at six-month highs will face a test.

In 2019, it’s been so far, so good. The S&P 500 Index has gained 14.5%, and all-time highs are only a 2% gain away. Strong first-quarter earnings reports from key components should be enough to get the market over the hump.

In the meantime, there are a few reports to keep an eye on next week. A major airline should deliver good news about the consumer and its industry. A recent IPO gives its first earnings report, and the reaction to that release could highlight investor sentiment as several private giants look to come public.

And two big banks kick off earnings season on Friday. The big earnings reports aren’t on the way quite yet, but next week could provide a bit of a preview.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, April 9, after market close

Denim maker Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI ) only went public a few weeks ago. On Tuesday, it releases its first quarterly earnings report since going private back in 1985.

It’s unlikely that the numbers will lead to a huge move in LEVI stock. Figures from the IPO prospectus show business has been rather stable. Adjusted EBITDA actually declined between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2017 (ending November) before rallying strongly in FY18.

Early trading, too, has been rather quiet, with LEVI opening up strongly from its $17 IPO price and then moving mostly sideways since.

Still, Tuesday’s report is worth watching. A public Levi Strauss now gives a barometer for the overall health of denim — a key data point for retailers as varied as American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) and Lululemon Athletica (NYSE: LULU ), the latter of whom has challenged denim sales.

Meanwhile, trading in LEVI might highlight just how investors feel about the big slate of 2019 IPOs. Levi Strauss obviously isn’t Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) or Uber or Airbnb, but early trading in LEVI might highlight some of the dynamics in the post-IPO market — information that could be useful to investors elsewhere.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, April 10, before market open

Q1 earnings from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) on Wednesday morning might be a bit anti-climactic. Delta already has released preliminary figures for the quarter — which spiked DAL stock earlier this week. A new credit card deal with American Express (NYSE: AXP ) has further fueled the rally.

But there still is a lot of information to be gleaned from the post-earnings conference call. Where does Delta see fuel prices — and oil prices — headed? How is the U.S. consumer reacting in what historically has been a high-dollar, enormous cyclical business? And have other airlines finally stopped the destructive cycle of price wars?

At the moment, the news seems reasonably good. But if a strong quarter from Delta kicks off a solid round of earnings reports from other airline stocks, the entire sector could get a lift. U.S. airline stocks haven’t performed well since the beginning of 2018. Delta earnings could be the first step toward changing that.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Earnings Report Date: Friday, April 12, before market open

The first major reports on the Q1 earnings calendar, however, don’t arrive until Friday, when both JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM ) and rival Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC ) deliver earnings reports.

From an individual stock standpoint, WFC’s earnings likely are more important. Its CEO is departing. The company’s “fake accounts” scandal still hovers over its reputation. Wells Fargo needs to bounce back, and it needs a strong quarter to show that it has bounced back.

But those issues also make JPMorgan Chase earnings of more interest to outside investors. JPM is executing exceptionally well, one reason it’s one of my top picks in the big bank space along with Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ). And so its results should be a “cleaner” representation of the health of the U.S. consumer and the effect of lower interest rates on the financial sector.

As far as JPM stock goes, I wouldn’t expect much in the way of movement: even earnings beats haven’t moved JPM stock much of late. But as the opening salvo of the meaty part of the earnings calendar, JPMorgan Chase earnings should help set the tone.

A big quarter from JPM will lead investors to see other U.S. reports in a favorable light. But any signs of trouble, combined with modestly worrisome economic data recently reported elsewhere, might lead the market to get jittery at the worst possible time.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.