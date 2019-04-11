Why Germany Is Investing $1 Billion In Battery Technology

While I was excited to hear that the German government is about to invest $1 billion in battery technology… I wasn’t surprised.

When I was a kid, the hottest cars were mostly all German: Porsche, BMW (OTCMKTS: BMWYY ), Audi (OTCMKTS: AUDVF ), Mercedes.

Now they’ve all been supplanted by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

The Model S is not just an electric car — it’s one of the greatest technological achievements of our age, with the ability to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds. It’s one of the fastest production cars ever… and it’s practically silent because it runs on batteries.

Meanwhile, Germany, like several other European Union (EU) nations, is now flirting with recession. One big factor is that automakers are struggling to maintain factory output while cutting CO 2 emissions by one-third (as mandated by EU regulators in December).

Why not kill two birds with one stone?

By investing in battery technology, Germany can help its automakers compete with Tesla and ease their regulatory headache. Not to mention, catch up with Asia, which is way out in front of the battery boom.

Applications for a piece of this $1 billion pie are due this month. It will be interesting to see what comes of it.

Big Auto Wants In on the Action

We know that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY ) has applied. And this is a path they’ve been on for a while.

Volkswagen’s goal is for 25% of its cars to be fully electric by 2025. And by 2030, the company plans to “electrify” all of its 300 cars and SUVs. If met, that would be a game changer.

I can tell you it’s very ambitious, given where the battery industry is today. And to reach that goal, Volkswagen will need new technology.

If batteries aren’t something you normally give a lot of thought to — until they die, usually at the most inconvenient time — that’s understandable. But it’s not just their “lifespan” that’s an issue:

Current battery technology, lithium-ion batteries, relies on materials like cobalt… which is mined from conflict zones (mainly in the Democratic Republic of Congo) that are struggling to keep up with demand.

And we all remember Samsung’s exploding phones. You couldn’t get onto a plane for a time without flight attendants warning you about the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. That was all due to a fire risk with its lithium-ion battery.

So, you can see why Volkswagen is eager for a new alternative.

In fact, it’s been working with a Silicon Valley startup to get one. And its new battery technology is a key part of Volkswagen’s 2025 goal. The company is already one of the largest car manufacturers in the world, and if it can meet expectations I look for it to become the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the next decade as well.

Continental (OTCMKTS: CTTAY ), a key supplier to these German automakers, also wants in on this very same battery technology.

General Motors (NYSE: GM ), Ford (NYSE: F ), Toyota (NYSE: TM ), Honda (NYSE: HMC ), Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS: MMTOF ), Nissan (OTCMKTS: NSANY ), and Hyundai (OTCMKTS: HYMTF ) all want this new battery in their fleets as soon as possible.

Audi, Porsche, and Mercedes, too. BMW has already signaled that it will apply for Germany’s grant so it can research this new technology.

Even if BMW doesn’t produce the new battery itself… it can understand how to get the best from its suppliers.

Investing in the Source

These are major, multinational companies.

But as an investor, I’d rather own a pure play on the battery revolution.

I often talk about “picks and shovels” investing. And that’s because, if you look back at the 1849 Gold Rush, it was the folks supplying the picks and shovels who ultimately got rich.

Therefore, I’m recommending companies that supply this new battery technology — nicknamed the “Jesus Battery.”

Find out exactly what makes this battery so miraculous here.

Any competitors that have it will CRUSH Tesla, by making its $5 billion “gigafactory” — with the old lithium-ion batteries — obsolete.

If you ever wanted to invest in the coming electric car revolution, but weren’t sure how, THIS is your chance.

I know I do.

So I found a company that holds key patents.

Automakers like Toyota are relying on this tiny company for its electric cars. Yet the company is totally off the radar .

That makes now the right time to get in before everyone else. I’ve got a full presentation on the investment opportunity in this “Jesus Battery,” which you can view for free by clicking here.

