The 3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy Right Now

Since their inception, marijuana stocks attracted significant attention. Due to both investment sentiment – and let’s face it, raw emotions – the cannabis sector absolutely skyrocketed. But now, the segment is attracting attention for failing to live up to analysts’ expectations. Is the honeymoon phase over for weed?

Hardly! While cannabis firms have produced some disappointing results during earnings season, that’s no reason to abandon them. For one thing, the resurgent U.S.-China trade war is incredibly favorable for marijuana stocks to buy. Prolonged tensions will almost surely cause us economic damage. An easy fix here is to legalize weed and fully open the door to a multi-billion dollar industry.

Another reason to stay the course with marijuana stocks to buy is the medicinal-cannabis market. Currently, 33 states have legalized medical marijuana, which is indirectly an indictment against the pharmaceutical industry. As I’ve argued many times before, pharmaceuticals must take at least some responsibility for the opioid crisis. This story alone has converted many people who have realized the benefits of all-natural treatments.

Moreover, medical marijuana is becoming a popular and potentially profitable exported good. We all know that progressive Europe is receptive to cannabis-based therapies. But more shocking is that conservative Asian countries notorious for their draconian anti-drug policies have demonstrated tolerance. Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalize medical marijuana, while South Korea is the first East Asian country to jump onboard.

No matter how you look at it, this development strongly benefits the “botanical” industry. Here are the best three marijuana stocks to buy right now:

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Source: Shutterstock

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB ) recently issued its earnings results for the first quarter of 2019. Let’s just say the print wasn’t exactly great for ACB stock. Although Aurora Cannabis’ net-revenue haul of 65.2 million CAD exceeded the year-ago quarter’s tally by a country mile, it missed analysts’ consensus target of 67.6 million CAD.

Also a miss was earnings per share. Wall Street expected a loss of 4 cents per share, but Aurora instead delivered a loss of 16 cents. With such a wide gap, conventional wisdom dictates that you should avoid ACB stock.

Actually, though, even if Aurora Cannabis hit its metrics with flying colors, I wouldn’t pay much attention. Why? Because this is a marathon investment toward an unprecedented sector. As such, you’ll find nearer-term noise. Ignore it.

The key here is that the management is positioning itself for dominance in the lucrative medical-marijuana market. Its acquisition of Whistler Medical Marijuana indicates that the focus is on quality, not quantity. When weak marijuana stocks get flushed out, ACB will remain standing.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Source: Shutterstock

Undeniably, a motivating factor to buy shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC ) is the company’s international presence. Primarily, it puts up a strong showing in the European mainland. Currently, Canopy is pushing both westward and eastward in the region. However, the ultimate prize for CGC stock and others is the U.S. market.

Of course, this is seemingly a pipe dream due to our country’s (misguided) Schedule I classification of marijuana. Still, CGC stock jumped mid-April when Canopy announced a contingent offer to buy out Acreage Holdings (OTCMKTS: ACRGF ). Canopy will pay $300 million upfront if the U.S. legalizes marijuana.

Many botanical advocates argue that Schedule I is a relic of the ignorant and racist past. However, it’s still federal law, which means cannabis firms in green-friendly states are still technically at risk.

But thanks to the U.S.-China trade war, I genuinely believe that full legalization is nearing reality. A prolonged conflict with the world’s second-biggest economy will invariably hurt our own fiscal health. That’s why the U.S. has to explore marijuana if they insist on playing hardball with China. If so, look for CGC stock to soar.

Hexo (HEXO)

Source: Shutterstock

If you’re like most folks who learned about marijuana stocks to buy late in the game, you’re probably hesitant on exposing yourself to the top-tier names. After all, we see them splattered on investment headlines all over the internet. If that’s you, you might want to check out Hexo (NYSEAMERICAN: HEXO ).

For starters, Hexo is an understated name. It generates interest, of course, but not nearly as much as the top dogs. I believe that benefits HEXO stock and is partially the reason why shares have steadily made robust gains. Year-to-date, the cannabis firm’s equity is up over 113%.

That said, HEXO stock has much more upside remaining over the long term. Renowned alcoholic beverage-maker Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP ) has a partnership with Hexo to develop cannabidiol (CBD) infused, non-alcoholic drinks.

CBD recently gained mainstream recognition because it offers the cannabis plant’s health benefits, but without levering a negative psychoactive effect. In other words, the compound is a perfect gateway for consumers to try other cannabis-based products.

This is a partnership that provides multiple natural synergies. Even though it’s not quite a household name, you should put Hexo on your list of marijuana stocks to buy.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.