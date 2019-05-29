Marijuana Stocks: Catch the Next Hot Pot Stock Before It ‘Jumps’

Source: Shutterstock

Twice in one week!

I was expecting breakthrough announcements in marijuana stocks, but I can’t say I expected two within five days. You could say I’m “jumping for joy,” but more accurately, my readers and I are “jumping for profits.”

Big profits.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a series of articles about how you can get rich from a rare market anomaly. Simply put, you can make a lot of money in stocks that trade on minor stock exchanges and then “jump” to a major exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq or the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Canada.

Jumping to a major exchange transforms a stock. It provides instant credibility, opens the stock up to big institutional money and results in more analyst coverage.

When it comes to legal marijuana, the opportunity is magnified because these are high-growth companies in the fastest-growing industry in America. The legal marijuana industry is set to grow 10-fold over the coming decade, creating massive new markets and stock winners.

That includes what I call Jumper Stocks. And just this week, we’ve had two big jumper developments. OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI ) shares began trading on the Nasdaq, and The Flowr Corporation (OTCMKTS: FLWPF ) just received approval to debut on that exchange in the near future. It made a nice move Friday on higher-than-average volume after the news.

That’s just the beginning for OrganiGram, Flowr and other Jumper Stocks I’ve recommended — including a brand new one just yesterday.

A few weeks ago I gave you some examples of the kind of profits we’re talking about. Like Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON ), which was the first big jumper. Shares began trading on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange in 2016 and then uplisted, debuting on the Nasdaq in February 2018. In July 2016, the stock traded for 25 cents a share. By January of this year, it had soared to $25.10.

That’s a nearly 10,000% return in two-and-half years!

Big and Fast Profits

Once these marijuana stocks begin listing on the big boy exchanges, all bets are off.

When I was uncovering this opportunity, my team and I looked at all the stocks that have jumped from tiny exchanges to the big exchanges here in the United States. The results are undeniable.

From IPO to peak gains, these Jumper Stocks have averaged 2,905% returns.

That’s enough to turn every $10,000 invested into more than $290,000.

The latest Jumper Stock, The Flowr Corporation, is based in Toronto and holds a license from Health Canada to produce and sell cannabis products. Flowr distinguishes itself by focusing on premium cannabis products. As the marijuana industry grows, demand for higher-quality products is increasing.

Flowr actually announced its intentions to uplist to the Nasdaq during the first week of February. I recommended it to my Early Stage Investor readers on February 20, and it is up more than 75% since then.

As you can see, FLWPF did move up after the first announcement but then dipped. I think most investors were caught off guard because Flowr only began publicly trading last fall. With it still so new, there was probably some doubt surrounding a possible uplisting.

This created a buying opportunity we couldn’t pass up.

Not every stock can even make the jump. The exchanges have certain criteria for listing. Beyond that, I spent months developing even stricter criteria that any potential Jumper Stock must meet before I recommend it in Early Stage Investor.

Flowr met all of the criteria I developed to spot the best pot jumpers, and it’s been a great stock for us already.

More to Come

We started with five Jumper Stock opportunities, two of which have already either uplisted or been approved to uplist.

We’re not done. I’m lining up more potential Jumper Stocks as we speak. In fact, I recommended a new one last Thursday.

As far as I know, our research firm is the only one to not only uncover but exploit this phenomenon. My system includes additional criteria above the standard U.S. listing requirements, and once they are met, they are a good signal that a cannabis company is about to make the jump. And when it does, the stock price is set up to soar!

The biggest gains in any stock go to the investors who get in early, ahead of the big money investors. I wouldn’t want any of you to miss out on this once-in-a-generation opportunity in marijuana.

Jumper Stocks will remain one of the great cannabis investing opportunities for some time as more companies go public on smaller exchanges and legalization opens up the door for more to make the jump to the big exchanges.

Someday, most marijuana stocks will trade on the big exchanges. But that day is still years away, so now is the time to make big money in Jumper Stocks.

