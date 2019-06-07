Electric Cars: Rivals Are Teaming Up, It’s All About the ‘Jesus Battery’

When it comes to electric cars, what’s one of the most common objections you’ve heard?

Source: BMW

“Too expensive!”

Well, early adopters may have paid top dollar. But these days you can get one for $35,000 or less from Chevy, Nissan, Ford … and now even Tesla!

Now that they’re more accessible, electric vehicles (EVs) are in high demand. Automakers are eager to meet it — but first, they’ve got to cut their OWN costs.

In the global free market, the best way to do that is through mergers and partnerships.

That’s how BMW and Jaguar Land Rover are handling it. Today these former partners announced a new alliance. By going in together on development and parts for electric cars, they can get to market quicker with a new fleet of electric BMWs, Land Rovers, and Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler is taking it a step further. It’s revving up for a full-on “mega-merger” with Renault.

If all goes as planned in Fiat Chrysler’s $35 billion proposal, the new company will be the third-biggest in the world (behind Toyota and Volkswagen).

But in a sense, it would be the biggest automaker, because Nissan and Mitsubishi are also in the mix. And that’s a big draw for Fiat Chrysler.

Why?

With Electric Cars, It’s All About the Battery

Japan has been obsessed with battery technology for decades. And Japanese automakers are much closer to solving some key problems:

Current batteries rely on materials like cobalt … which is mined from conflict zones (mainly in the Democratic Republic of Congo) that are struggling to keep up with demand.

And the liquid inside is not only toxic — but also flammable. These are much the same batteries (lithium-ion) that were in Samsung’s “exploding phone,” the Galaxy Note 7. And there have been some very concerning reports of electric car fires. Teslas have caught fire after accidents … and even while charging.

You can see why battery makers are eager for new technology.

Next-generation batteries will ditch the liquid electrolyte. They’ll also have a much shorter charging time — and better range.

With the current lithium-ion batteries, you wait around for 30 minutes just to get 200 miles of range. If you’re Fiat Chrysler, and one of your top brands is Jeep, that’s just not going to cut it. Not when offroading is the major selling point.

But electric cars are the future. That’s especially true in Europe — where carmakers face strict zero-emissions deadlines from EU bureaucrats — and China, with its air pollution crisis. And it’ll be true for Americans, too, whenever they want to save money on gas.

Better batteries are the key to this future. Japan is the current favorite to mass-produce these next-generation batteries, and France is eager to get in on this action through the Renault-Nissan partnership.

One tiny company in the United Kingdom holds a few key patents, and Toyota is relying on it for its electric cars … yet most folks have never heard of it.

I’ve got a full presentation on the investment opportunity in this new technology — nicknamed the “Jesus Battery.”

Find out exactly what makes this battery so miraculous here.

Matthew McCall is the founder and president of Penn Financial Group, an investment advisory firm, as well as the editor of Investment Opportunities and Early Stage Investor. He has dedicated his career to getting investors into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA), +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), +611% in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (LNGLY), +324% in Bitcoin Services (BTSC), just to name a few. If you’re interested in making triple-digit gains from the world’s biggest investment trends BEFORE anyone else, click here to learn more about Matt McCall and his investments strategy today.