3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Investors have one week left to prepare. After next week, the earnings calendar heats up.

Earnings season arrives at an interesting time for the market. One concern over the last 6-8 weeks was whether the U.S. stock market could manage without a steady stream of earnings reports. After all, corporate earnings continue to be strong; a heavy earnings calendar thus contained quite a bit of good news.

But with myriad external risks — a flare-up with Iran, an ongoing trade war, negative interest rates in Europe — it seemed possible, and maybe likely, that U.S. equities would struggle without steady reminders of domestic strength.

That hasn’t happened. Instead, U.S. indices are at or near all-time highs after the best first half in over two decades.

Can the gains hold? Is there more upside ahead? Even with a light calendar next week, earnings reports will provide a clue. A consumer giant will highlight strength in that sector and perhaps give a check on what investors are willing to pay for quality. Results from a key industrial supplier will be a snapshot of demand on the business side of the economy. And a major airline should provide a little of both. The fireworks won’t start next week — but investors should pay close attention to the preamble.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, July 9, before market open

There are two interesting aspects to the earnings report from PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP ) on Tuesday morning. First, will Pepsi earnings highlight more concerns in an already-struggling consumer packaged goods (CPG) space?

Competition from smaller companies and private labels have hit a number of well-known brands, with shares of stalwarts like Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC ) and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB ) seeing big declines in recent years.

PepsiCo has avoided those stumbles despite pressures on its soda business. But if Pepsi — and its Frito-Lay business — post weak results, investors may rightly wonder if the industry is getting simply too tough for even its premier operators.

Those investors should watch the reaction to the report as well. Investors right now are paying 22x forward earnings for PepsiCo stock. That’s a huge multiple for a company expected to generate revenue growth of 4% and earnings that will rise just 7%. If investors finally put a ceiling on that multiple, it might be a sign that defensive stocks on the whole finally are ready to stall out.

Fastenal (FAST)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 11, before market open

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST ) provides a barometer for a different part of the U.S. economy. The industrial distributor sells primarily to commercial clients. As such, Fastenal and larger rival W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW ), who reports later this month, can provide a check on confidence and spending among U.S. businesses.

Many of those businesses are in cyclical industries, most notably construction. And after a stretch where it looked like many of those businesses were preparing for an imminent recession, Fastenal results on Thursday morning look particularly important.

A big quarter from Fastenal means that company checkbooks are open. It might signal a wave of optimistic outlooks as the earnings calendar ramps up. Meanwhile, valuations of many housing and construction stocks have returned to 2018 highs. They will need that kind of optimism to keep the rally going.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 11, before market open

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) will be the first major U.S. airline to report second quarter earnings. And so the entire industry will be watching its results on Thursday morning.

Here, too, both the results and the reaction bear watching. Delta’s results will highlight demand trends across the industry — from both consumer and commercial customers. Airlines are notoriously cyclical; any weakness in Delta earnings could raise questions about overall demand in the economy.

That’s particularly true here since Delta doesn’t fly the Boeing (NYSE: BA ) 737 MAX, which likely has provided a short-term boost to its earnings. If Delta misses, it doesn’t have the same built-in excuse as several of its competitors.

But there’s a valuation question here, too, even if DAL looks ‘cheap’ at 8x forward earnings. Cyclical stocks like airlines generally look very cheap at the end of the cycle. And investors in cyclical sectors well beyond airlines have been noticeably reticent to jump in. (They’ve instead seemed to prefer more defensive names like PEP.)

As such, the combination of an earnings beat and a big move in Delta stock could be a very good sign for the market. It would show a strong underlying economy — and an investor base more willing to believe that strength will continue for some time to come.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.