7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher

U.S. equities seem ready to push higher with a number of key large-cap stocks perking up on evidence the American consumer is hanging tough. Of course, there continues to be lingering hopes of a thaw in U.S.-China trade relations as well.

As a result, a number of Dow Jones Industrial Average components are perking up nicely and look good for new money. Here are seven to watch:

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Shares of Dow component JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ) are blasting to fresh highs today, pushing towards the $120 level with a move above its April and July highs. This puts an end to a two-year consolidation range going back to early 2018.

The company will next report results on Oct. 15 before the bell. JPM stock analysts are looking for earnings of $2.44 per share on revenues of $28.14 billion.

Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE: BA ) shares are gaining some altitude and look ready for a breakout from their long post-737 MAX malaise as its engineering team rapidly work towards getting the plane re-certified and back in the air by the end of the year.

BA stock shares have been in a sideways pattern since early 2018, so watch at the least for a retest of the early 2019 highs. The company will next report results on Oct. 23. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.24 per share on revenues of $20.8 billion.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT ) shares are pushing back towards the upper end of its down channel resistance going back two years. A breakout here would set the stage for a run at the early 2018 highs near $165, which would be worth a gain of more than 20% from here.

Dow member CAT stock will next report results on Oct. 23 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $2.95 per share on revenues of $13.6 billion.

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD ) look ready for a break above its 200-day moving average, threatening an end to a two-year downtrend channel on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Look for a rebound to the April high, which would be worth a gain of nearly 15% from here.

The company will next report results on Oct. 31, before the bell. DuPont stock analysts are looking for earnings of 96 cents per share on revenues of $5.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Goldman (NYSE: GS ) shares are rising to fresh highs as excitement builds around the company’s co-branded credit card with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) — a slick unit with functionality integrated into the iPhone that includes a physical card built out of titanium. This is the type of innovation Apple CEO Tim Cook loves, given his training as an accountant.

The company will next report results on Oct. 15 before the bell. GS stock analysts are looking for earnings of $5.63 per share on revenues of $8.7 billion.

Nike (NKE)

Nike (NYSE: NKE ) shares are preparing to break up and out of a sideways consolidation range going back to March thanks to repeated bounces off of its 200-day moving average. Nike stock will benefit from the fresh tailwinds being enjoyed by the U.S. consumer thanks to a strong job market.

NKE will next report results on Sept. 24 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 71 cents per share on revenuers of $10.4 billion.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) shares are also pushing to fresh highs, extending a bounce off of its 50-day moving average on the Dow. Morgan Stanley recently raised their price target on WMT stock on its PhonePe financial services play.

The company will next report results on Nov. 14 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.09 per share on revenues of $127.8 billion.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold any of the aforementioned securities.