September has been a tough month for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) stock, one of Canada’s most coveted tech names. On Aug. 27, SHOP stock reached an all-time high of $409.61. Despite the recent drop in price, year-to-date, Shopify stock is still up an eye-popping 135%.

Source: justplay1412 / Shutterstock.com

Although SHOP stock’s revenue growth continues to impress Wall Street, there might be further volatility and profit-taking in the shares. However, long-term investors are likely to find value in the stock as the price declines more.

Let’s look at what may be next for Shopify stock in the final quarter of the year.

How SHOP Stock Makes Money

In a nutshell, Shopify sells out-of-the-box e-commerce solutions. The company’s growth comes from two main segments: Merchant Solutions and Subscription Solutions. Many on Wall Street credit the company’s success with a wide range of tools that enable store owners to easily manage their businesses.

On Aug. 1, SHOP stock reported strong Q2 results that beat analysts’ average estimates, thanks to strong demand for its subscription solutions. On an adjusted basis, the group earned 14 cents per share.

Shopify stock’s revenue of $362 million surpassed the $350 million expected by analysts. It was a 48% increase from the comparable quarter in 2018.

Merchant Solutions revenue grew 56%, to $208.9 million. Merchant Solutions includes tools that enable sellers to serve their customers better and sell more products. Within Merchant Solutions, SHOP offers payment services, shipping services, and a working capital management tool.

Subscription Solutions revenue grew 38% to $153 million. Subscription Solutions offer merchants of all sizes monthly recurring subscription plans that cost from under $10 to over $2,000 per month.

Shopify Plus, the premium version of Shopify, has over 5,300 customers, including names like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ), Unilever (NYSE: UL ), and the Obama Foundation.

A quarter of the company’s monthly recurring revenues comes from Shopify Plus merchants. SHOP recently launched a multi-currency feature for Shopify Plus merchants who also use Shopify Payments.