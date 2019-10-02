2 Ways to Play Nvidia Stock Safely

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has been on a tear, but the question is, can it continue? Let’s look at what’s been driving Nvidia stock higher and determine if a risk-adjusted purchase makes sense in today’s market.

Source: michelmond / Shutterstock.com

It wasn’t all that long ago that NVDA stock was untouchable. For a couple years into October 2018, Nvidia could do no wrong by investors. A bull run of around 800% defied gravity as the semiconductor stock’s reach into growth markets from gaming, autonomous automobiles to data centers and artificial intelligence had Wall Street’s undivided support.

The inevitable fallout in NVDA stock was as equally convincing.

A correction late last year sent shares of Nvidia sinking by as much as 57% during the market’s broad-based selloff into late December. And every step of the way Wall Street was pitching a new bearish narrative.

Nvidia’s Competition

Warnings were largely fronted by an increasingly competitive Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) and the U.S.-China trade war. The latter was seen as posing a large risk for Nvidia’s GPU chips due to possible national security initiatives. But investors did themselves a huge disservice if they bought too heavily into those fears.

Like clockwork the bear narrative has slowly faded over 2019. Most recently NVDA has benefited from chip giant Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) strong third-quarter results this past week.

The better-than-expected report quieted persistent worries of weak spending in Nvidia’s data center market which accounts for more than 25% of the company’s estimated $12 billion in total revenues this year. And lending support to that idea, RBC raised its price target on NVDA stock from $217 to $251 on the belief the chipmaker will see higher growth relative to CPU server demand.

NVDA Stock Monthly Chart

On the monthly price chart an emerging uptrend in NVDA stock has confirmed a very well supported corrective higher-low, double-bottom pattern. Over the past two weeks shares have rallied above the April peak near $193.50 and established a fresh higher-high pattern.

Along with a monthly stochastics indicator which is trending higher out of oversold territory, the price action in NVDA looks good for a continued rally. However, I’d be hesitant to buy Nvidia stock today.

Positioning in NVDA

What I’d propose for stock traders is to wait on a one- to two-week pullback in Nvidia. A modest pause in the rally should help unwind enough of today’s shorter-term aggressive price behavior. It also affords the opportunity to buy Nvidia stock on weakness. Ideally, a move into the price zone of $193.50-$200 would likely prove a nice area to purchase NVDA.

Alternatively, since Mr. Market doesn’t always oblige our wishes on the price chart, selling a limited-and-defined risk vertical put spread is another way to explore going long NVDA.

I’m favoring the sale of the December $195 / $190 put combination for $1.50. Upside is limited to the credit with this play. However, bullish investors can gain some long exposure and have an effective purchase price of $193.50 or better and downside risk of less than 2% if our anticipated pullback became a more technically meaningful — or frightful event.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management currently own positions in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and its derivatives, but no other securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.