Tesla Stock Is Revving Up for Earnings

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has been motoring higher. But with earnings on tap this week, it’s time to look at the intersection of Wall Street’s forecasts and what TSLA stock has ahead on its price chart.

Source: Christopher Lyzcen / Shutterstock.com

It’s embattled electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla stock’s turn at the corporate confessional Wednesday evening as it reports its third-quarter results. In front of the report TSLA has been on a tear with shares climbing 42% since its June low. In the process Tesla stock has slashed an identical yearly loss in shareholder value of 42% to a broken, but less fatal-looking negative return of 24% in 2019.

The performance pales next to U.S.-based automobile rivals Ford (NYSE: F ) and General Motors (NYSE: GM ), as well as the S&P 500. Year-to-date, Ford is up 16% and General Motors is up 7%. Still, TSLA’s rally has reclaimed stock price levels which preceded Q2’s near 14% throttling after the company reported disappointing results. The question is, does Tesla have anything left in its tank?

Numbers to Watch

Analysts are forecasting an adjusted loss of 42 cents per share. Estimates are highly volatile though. Earnings losses run as high as $3.52 to a profit of 34 cents among the analyst community. Similarly, the Street is expecting TSLA’s cash flow for the third quarter to come in at a modest $32 million. However, a massive range from -$476 million to +$450 million leaves much to the imagination.

Revenues for TSLA are pegged at $6.5 billion, a slight drop from last year’s same-quarter sales of $6.8 billion. The report is important for other reasons as well. The release will be watched for Tesla’s 2019 delivery numbers which are critical if the EV manufacturer still plans on turning a profit by mid-2020. Analysts expect a delivery number of 358,000 compared to Tesla’s goal of 360,000-400,000.

Lastly, Tesla should also update on its gross margins, product demand and production schedules. Investors want to hear more on upcoming rollouts like the much-hyped Model Y crossover as well.

Tesla Stock Monthly Chart

Earlier this year as Wall Street gave TSLA a good kicking and decided it was increasingly fed up with promises made followed by promises broken, shares were looking decidedly bearish. Aside from the aforementioned dismal YTD performance, Tesla stock had broken through multiple layers of a key support area backed by the 38% and 50% lifetime Fibonacci levels, as well as a pair of intersecting trend lines of importance.

At its worst, the price action admittedly looked like the wheels were coming off TSLA on the price chart. But they didn’t. As the monthly chart shows, TSLA stock managed to confirm a bottoming pattern in between the 50% and 62% levels and rally solidly higher in the process. But that’s not the end all, say all.

It’s my view that TSLA stock isn’t owned by the bulls or the bears at current price levels. It is simply a highly volatile trading name best left to more speculative money until after this week’s earnings report.

The Bottom Line on TSLA Stock

The turnaround in sentiment and price has brought shares of Tesla back to last quarter’s pre-earnings prices and the top layer of the support zone. From here a bullish uptrend could easily be consummated above the July pre-earnings pivot of $266.07. That’s roughly 4% away from current levels and easily achievable. Still, TSLA isn’t out of the woods.

All the encouraging and constructive technical work of the past three months could just as quickly come undone in Tesla. The fact is if shares fall by 8%-10% after earnings, that same promising price action would quickly take on the appearance of a confirmed bearish flag.

With no axe to grind in Tesla, I’d recommend waiting curbside until after earnings. And for a safer ride, make sure confirmation for the bull or bear case exists off and on the price chart before hopping into TSLA stock.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management currently own positions in Ford (F) but no other securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.