Bitcoin, ‘Safe Haven’ Investments Spike on Iran Headlines

Last week certainly brought a distinct start to the new year. News broke early Friday that the U.S. had killed Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike. Stocks dropped overnight in response, with the major indexes opening down 1% on Jan. 3. Still, amidst the volatility, so-called “safe haven” investments rallied. But don’t worry if you’re not sure what that means for your investments. Matt McCall has you covered in this episode of “Moneyline” with his review of Bitcoin, gold and more.

Source: InvestorPlace

Sure, the typical safe haven plays were doing well on Friday. Gold was up. Oil stocks like BP (NYSE: BP ) and Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB ) started the day up slightly, but the U.S. produces more oil than ever before. That means the burst in oil is likely to be limited.

But there’s one safe haven investment, something he calls digital gold, that really stands out.

Bitcoin was up as much as 5% after the airstrike, and smaller cryptocurrencies known as alt-coins were also rallying. McCall recommends Bitcoin, but he thinks it’s these smaller currencies that are the future. That’s why he’s launching a new product to grade alt-coins tomorrow. For now, he’s encouraging investors to avoid gold. But if you want huge upside potential, make sure to give digital gold a second look.

McCall’s Podcast

Friday was also a big day for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ). When the market opened, TSLA was up 4% at an all-time high. And that’s after gaining more than 130% in the last six months. McCall isn’t a car guy — he hasn’t owned one in 15 years. But there’s something interesting about Tesla and other electric vehicles. The future of transportation is going to be wildly different than what we know now. Toyota (NYSE: TM ) is launching the first solid-state-battery-powered EV in 2020. Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU ) is securing licenses to test self-driving cars in Beijing.

While McCall might not be headed out to purchase a car anytime soon, he’s recommending the “picks and shovels” companies behind EVs. There’s no denying that these companies, like those that make the batteries, will be big players in the future.

It’s also not just transportation that’s changing. As an amateur futurist, McCall has been eagerly analyzing how tech will change in the next decade. To benefit from his predictions, you have to keep an open mind. Who would have thought that Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST ) could ever climb 100,000%. By the time you think his calls for a keyboard-free future make sense, it will already be too late for you to profit.

For more on the future of technology, his hatred of cars and new products, tune into “Moneyline” with Matt McCall.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.