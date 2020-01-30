Is Alibaba Stock a Sell With the Coronavirus Outbreak?

At the open on Jan. 27th, U.S. stock markets took a dive on growing concerns of the coronavirus. That said, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) wasn’t an exception — and instead, was under even more pressure. BABA stock fell more than 5% at the open, and closed lower by nearly 4%.

Source: testing / Shutterstock.com

With all of that in mind, does the coronavirus ultimately make Alibaba stock a sell?

It doesn’t matter if the outbreak impacts business or not, as it’s impacting the stock price regardless. Investors should ask themselves, if we had an outbreak in the U.S., would they sell Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN )?

To be frank, one could make the case that online shopping would increase as a result of such an outbreak. Consumers looking for medicine, masks and other supplies that they either can’t get locally or don’t want to risk going out to get. However, that’s neither here nor there because BABA stock is reacting negatively to the news and will likely continue to do so until the situation improves.

Valuing BABA Stock

Collectively, this reaction isn’t all that uncommon. That is, a stock being sucked down in a market-wide decline. Whether that decline is a few days or a few weeks will likely determine how hard most individual stocks get hit as well.

For BABA stock — and really, any others like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) — the key is to determine what price you feel comfortable owning the stock.

If the business is a fit for investors’ portfolio, then they must determine at what price. That said, let’s first look at whether BABA stock is worth owning.

Even after the recent correction — down about 10% from the highs — BABA stock still commands more than a $560 billion market cap. Yet, despite that, growth estimates remain robust.

Analysts expect sales to grow 34% in fiscal 2020 to $73.3 billion, and grow nearly another 30% in 2021 to $94.9 billion. On the earnings front, estimates call for 28.3% growth this year to $7.16 per share — valuing BABA stock at 28.5 times current earnings. For 2021, expectations call for earnings growth of 23%.

In the shell of a nut, we’re talking about about 30% revenue growth and around 25% earnings growth for the next two years.

While Alibaba is more than just e-commerce, it’s business is lodged in a secular growth theme. Online sales all over the world continue to take a growing share of the total retail pie. According to Statista, it’s estimated that Asia will have $1.29 trillion in online sales in 2020 — up 16% from 2019. By 2024, estimates call for sales of $1.72 trillion.

The steady growth should allow Alibaba stock to prosper over a multi-year span.

Trading Alibaba Stock

So, we have steady growth in secular themes and a reasonable valuation given Alibaba’s growth profile. But all of that goes out the window in the short term when looking at the stock price.

That’s because short-term headwinds dominate price action. If you don’t believe that to be true, look at Apple in 2019. It delivered two beat-and-raise quarters, before seeing painful drawdowns in the stock price due to market-wide declines. The flash crash several years ago pummeled some of the markets highest-quality stocks.

That said, BABA stock isn’t much different. We’ve already seen the stock shed about 10% from its all-time high set 12 trading sessions ago. In that time, Alibaba shares broke below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, current uptrend support (thin blue line) and the prior high from 2018.

Monday’s rally off the $200 level was impressive, although rejection from the 50-day moving average was noteworthy. From here, we need to see if BABA stock can reclaim the 50-day, then the $211 area. Above the 20-day moving average, and it will be hard to be bearish.

On the downside, look to see if BABA stock takes out the $200 level. Below puts the 100-day moving average and $190 breakout level on watch. It’s possible the $195 level — the May high — will buoy BABA stock. But, a check back to $190 would send shares down almost 18% from the highs, and surely draw in some dip buyers willing to hold for the long term.

If shares sink even lower, $180 is on the table — along with uptrend support (thick blue line).

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long AAPL and AMZN.