The iPhone Will Look Like Child’s Play Compared to What’s Coming in 2020

When I look ahead to 2020 and beyond, I see absolutely enormous potential for this already lengthy bull market to surge to even greater heights.

Source: Shutterstock

Far from being “long in the tooth” — the crusty old expression naysayers seem to prefer these days — this market is just beginning to feel its force.

I’m already calling the new decade the “Roaring 2020s.”

And for good reason. Record low unemployment, rising wages, low inflation, and strong corporate earnings in key sectors like technology are just some of the factors supporting my view for the near future.

I’m not the only one who sees big opportunities directly ahead. My legendary colleague, Louis Navellier, does as well. He and I recently got together and shared our take on what trends will hit home next year. In fact, we just released a new stock pick an hour ago. You can get more details here.

Peering into the recent past also gives us a glimpse of the future. We see a time when technology utterly transformed our reality, and created multibillion-dollar hypergrowth winners for investors clued in to the next big thing before it happened.

We’re right there again heading into 2020. Let me show you what I mean.

The Last 10 Years of the iPhone

Let’s start with a look at where we’ve come since Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) first iPhone debuted on the market in 2007.

The change since that time has come so fast and been so overwhelming that it might be hard to notice …

The original iPhone was more or less a product for select tech enthusiasts that few people took seriously. That seems hard to imagine, doesn’t it?

By 2010 — also the year that 4G wireless debuted, allowing users to start sending larger photo files effortlessly — Apple had sold 8.7 million iPhones. The company’s market cap started the year at just under $200 billion.

During just the first quarter of 2018, Apple sold 47 million iPhones. The same year, it became the first publicly traded company to surpass a $1 trillion valuation.

This year, the company expects it will hit 1.6 billion iPhones sold over the past decade. That’s almost one for every person on earth.

Through the years, the iPhone and its equivalents basically replaced many other items we need to go about our daily business — in a single device. At the same time, it became the source of countless other vital products and services we couldn’t live without today.

From the moment we wake up until we hit the pillow at night, our smartphones are our constant companions. They’re our video cameras, alarm clocks, calendars, and mapping services. They’re our personal banking, payments, and financial service hubs. They allow instant chat, photo sharing, entertainment and games, social media, artificial intelligence platforms (Siri), and on and on.

Smartphones are our personal gateway to the internet and its $548 billion e-commerce market (and that’s just this year in the U.S. alone). As recent Black Friday sales figures show, that pie would likely be substantially smaller without the shift to mobile e-commerce.

Try to think of multibillion-dollar services like Uber, YouTube, or Waze without an iPhone. Or chat services like Slack or WhatsApp. Or the Apple Watch, Instagram, or Airbnb. Or the startup marketplace debuting the latest and greatest apps that is the App Store platform, which made $120 billion since it launched in 2008. I could go on and on.

If I had told you 20 years ago that we’d be carrying around supercomputers in our pockets, you’d have called me crazy.

It’s a reality today.

The iPhone has integrated into nearly every aspect of our modern lives. And it’s made Apple investors rich. Anyone owning shares since 2010 has seen approximately 900% gains!

That’s a great illustration of the money-making power of transformative tech.

The Roaring 2020s

Early Apple investors made a killing over the past decade, and there are people in the media saying the party’s finally over … there’s nothing more to be gained here … it’s time to move on … and so forth.

It’s kind of like it’s some people’s job to be full-time pessimists. But the role is not for me, and I hope it’s not for you either. It’s no fun, and you miss out on big profits.

I see where we are now as very similar to what happened in 1990, when the entire stock market had nearly quadrupled over the prior seven years and people started preparing for a downturn.

Turns out those who did get out of the market made a monumentally bad decision. In fact, the 1990s turned out to be one of the greatest decades for stocks in history — the market’s average annual gain was a stunning 18.6%. Not to mention the mind-boggling gains of tech standouts like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) or Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), which climbed more than ten-fold.

The rollouts of cellular phone networks, powerful personal computers, software, and the internet converged to unleash a tsunami of productivity. And that resulted in higher profit margins for businesses all across America.

In a relatively short time, our ability to communicate, transact, process data, analyze data, and manage supply chains was revolutionized.

Here’s the thing. Today, we’re on the verge of the next tech revolution. Really, the tech party is just getting started.

And the next generation of hypergrowth trends — trends that are poised to deliver 10X gains or more — are lining up, if you know where to look.

So while you prepare to enjoy the holidays with your family and friends, don’t forget that the future is approaching … and fast.

A year from now, you don’t want to be the person at the party huffing and puffing about what might have been. You want to be celebrating what was. Join my colleague Louis Navellier and I as we guide you through our financial forecast for the coming year.

