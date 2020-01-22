The Bitcoin Event (You Already Know Will Happen) Could Make You Rich This Year

We’ve spent a lot of time the last few days talking about bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and the unique market opportunity ahead of us … an opportunity that will manifest in just a few short months.

Investors have a unique opportunity. It’s ALMOST like having a crystal ball on the markets because the fundamentals of this opportunity are so transparent … if you bother to look.

And it all starts with something students learn in Economics 101: the supply and demand curve.

The graphic below illustrates how prices fluctuate based on how much people are buying and selling. And it’s not just something that you’d see a professor draw on a chalkboard. It plays out in the markets every day.

If you pay attention to the news at all, you saw this affect in real life.

As the United States and Iran traded missile strikes, crude oil futures shot up. This is a perfectly normal result because the prospect of war between the countries threatened the country’s oil production and worldwide supply.

But tensions eased and reports surfaced that U.S. crude oil inventories were on the rise. When production and supply were assured, oil futures went right back down.

As we all know, those out-of-the-blue headlines are hard to predict. But you can make money if you act BEFORE a market-moving event occurs.

And that’s exactly the opportunity we have with cryptocurrencies right now.

It might sound odd to talk about the supply of a digital currency. Demand, sure. That’s to be expected as this innovative new currency goes mainstream.

But, in fact, cryptocurrency supplies ARE limited — because its creators know that’s its key benefit compared to “fiat” currencies (like the U.S. dollar, the yuan, and the euro). Governments know that they can spend as much as they want … as long as they print enough money. But then the currency gets totally debased. Imagine Germany after World War I, when children had to push wheelbarrows full of cash to the store to buy bread. The situation in Venezuela today is eerily similar.

But cryptocurrencies aren’t controlled by a government or a bank … or any human beings at all. They run on a computer program. And in this program, the total supply is capped. It’s hard coded in the software. For example, there will only ever be 21 million bitcoins … EVER.

Now, bitcoin’s been around longer than most people realize — more than 10 years. And 80% of bitcoins have already been “mined.”

But as more people learn the benefits of cryptocurrencies, their appetite will only get larger. So what happens as people work through that remaining 20% of bitcoins? As the demand increases and quantity decreases, prices rise!

But first, those bitcoins have to be mined.

And miners’ incentive to do so is about to take a hit.

It’s an event called “the halvening.” And, as I explained two weeks ago during the 2020 Crypto Millionaire Summit, it’s happened before:

Every 210,000 “blocks” of bitcoin transactions — or roughly four years — the payment miners get for mining bitcoin gets cut in half. (That way, we won’t burn through that remaining 20% too quickly.)

Right now, a miner receives 12.5 bitcoins for mining one block.

But soon, this figure will be cut in half, so miners will receive only 6.25 bitcoins for a block.

Now, going from 12 to six bitcoins as a reward for miners might not sound like a big deal …

But just consider what happened during the first halvening, when the reward went from 50 bitcoins to 25 — it created the bitcoin boom of 2013:

Then during the second halvening, when the reward went from 25 bitcoins to 12.5, we saw another boom:

The supply of bitcoin will get even smaller with the next halvening in 2020 … just a few short months away.

And there’s something else that happens with each halvening of bitcoin: newer cryptocurrencies skyrocket .

In 2012, for example, when bitcoin’s first halvening kicked in, other cryptos — known as altcoins — were just starting out. Because of that, their prices grew exponentially faster than bitcoin itself, as more and more people rushed into the cryptocurrency market.

For example, toward the end of 2015, the first halvening was still going on, and bitcoin jumped 72%. Not bad, for sure. But one altcoin called ethereum jumped 1,941%!

Those are the moments we never forget — when we make incredible money in a short time.

But, as investors, we’ve also got to think big picture … long term.

The good news is that the big picture for cryptocurrency investing is VERY big.

2020 Crypto Millionaire — Lay the Groundwork Now

When you invest in cryptocurrenices, it’s not quite like investing in other currencies, or even gold. You’re really investing in software.

Just like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Excel … Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) … Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER ) … Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) … eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ). And all the other computer programs that have generated TRILLIONS of dollars for their investors.

Blockchain is about to unleash a trillion-dollar tsunami of wealth because despite all the advances we’ve made over the past few decades …

Many of the world’s communication systems are horribly inefficient.

Many of the world’s monetary payment systems are horribly inefficient.

Many of the world’s record-keeping systems are horribly inefficient.

And many of the world’s cybersecurity systems are horribly inefficient.

But blockchain transactions are simple, elegant, and practically impossible to hack.

The more they gain in popularity, well … the sky’s the limit.

All you have to do in the meantime is buy the right cryptocurrencies. And the impact on your portfolio could be 100 times greater.

That’s why I’ve developed a 10-point system for picking cryptocurrencies. You can find a complete explanation of my system right here.

In the meantime, be sure to catch the replay of the 2020 Crypto Millionaire Summit while it’s still available and get in on the action.

