Current Uncertainty Allows Investors to Get Into JD Stock at a Discount

As our readers are no doubt aware, the Wuhan coronavirus has increased the volatility in broader stock indexes, but particularly so in China-based stocks. That’s why I’m taking a look at the prospects for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock, which is up about 12% YTD. However, JD stock still remains off its 52-week high of $42, seen on Jan. 22.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

We certainly all hope that the severity and the human cost of the viral outbreak will not be high. However, in the short-run, broader markets will likely price in a decline in Chinese economic activity, which in turn could adversely affect the prices of most Chinese stocks, including JD. Therefore, I’m not yet willing to put any new money into this stock prior to its Q4 earnings expected in late February.

However, in the long-run, I still regard JD stock as a good buy. JD.com is China’s largest online retailer and its biggest overall retailer, as well as the country’s biggest internet company by revenue. That’s gotta be worth something.

What to Expect from Earnings

On Nov. 15, the company released strong Q3 results, beating expectations from top to bottom. Net revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $18.9 billion. Earnings per share was 29 cents, versus analysts’ average estimate of 17 cents.

The first three quarters of 2019 saw JD’s revenue growth stabilize and profits improve. Income from operations was $695.8 million, compared to a loss from operations a year ago.

Therefore, in the upcoming Q4 numbers, analysts would like to see a continuation of this trend. However, because of the coronavirus, Chinese New Year celebrations were curtailed, leading to a possible decrease in consumer spending.

The group takes on inventories and fulfills orders with its own logistics network. It also has hundreds of warehouses and thousands of delivery stations as well as fresh food stores across China. JD Logistics’ revenue grew more than 75% YoY in Q3. Management claims that approximately 90% of the unit’s orders are delivered the same day or the next day.

However, due to this viral epidemic, JD.com may also be at risk of a slowdown in regional sales. Several towns have shut down. There are travel bans in effect, and work and school holidays have been extended. In fact, Yum China Holdings’ (NYSE: YUMC ) KFC and Pizza Hut units launched a contactless delivery service in China last Thursday, in an attempt to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

So the Street will scrutinize various metrics not only in Q4 but also later in Q1 earnings to analyze the full impact of these developments.

Earlier in Q3, in terms of outlook for the fourth quarter, management had said that it expected a strong growth of between 21% and 25%. Investors will be anxious to know if these numbers can be met.

E-commerce Strength Will Propel JD Stock Higher

The long-term bull thesis on Chinese stocks in this new decade is rather simple. Several catalysts such as the rise of middle class, growth in consumption, and mobile user penetration will impact companies in China. One segment that is continued to benefit is online shopping, which represents about 35% of China’s $5.5 trillion retail market. By comparison, e-commerce in the U.S. makes up about 11% of our total retail sales.

JD.com has a robust business model and is poised to benefit from the expanding Chinese e-commerce market. In addition to its own e-commerce business, it also offers its platform to other online sellers. The company has about a 25% share of the nation’s online retail market. Its new discount marketplace, Jingxi, has recently posted robust growth, too. Management has also diversified into other business areas such as logistics, financing, fintech, and offline retailing.