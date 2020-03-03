Apple Still Has Several More Chapters in Its Growth Story

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) provided rich theater for analysts in early February as the two tech behemoths vied for the title of most valuable U.S. company.

The epic battle notwithstanding, both Microsoft and Apple stock remain way ahead of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), the third- and fourth-biggest stocks by market cap.

Nevertheless, the sheer dominance of these four companies underscores how important tech stocks have been in the latest bull run for the U.S. stock market.

Apple is perhaps the most exciting out of all these as it keeps on defying naysayers who think its growth story is on its last legs. The first fiscal quarter was no different, with the company smashing its guidance en route to bumper earnings that saw Apple report its highest revenue ever.

After a scintillating earnings report, now is a perfect time to take a deeper dive and understand why Apple stock has done so well recently, and why the AAPL is in prime position to continue its bull run well into 2020.

Apple Stock Goes Back to the Future

It’s tough for many people to imagine Apple before the iPhone. The first generation was officially announced on Jan. 9, 2007 and hit stores on June 29, 2007. It quickly became a phenomenon, and there was no looking back.

Investors, customers and analysts used to wait with bated breath for the launch of each new successive model, scrambling for any news regarding the forthcoming series. But even the most bullish Apple analysts will attest that the excitement surrounding the brand is not the same as it was in Steve Jobs’ heyday.

Before the latest sales figures, the company went through four consecutive quarters of declining year-over-year iPhone sales. Sales for the iPhone came to $142.4 billion in the fiscal year 2019, a 14.6% drop from $164.9 billion in 2018.

However, the doom and gloom dissipated in the first quarter, with the iPhone posting sales of $56 billion, a 7.6% year over year increase, mainly due to increased sales of the iPhone 11.

New features and additional cameras managed to pique investor interest in key markets, and all signs point to the upsurge continuing with 5G phones just around the corner.

Business as Usual for Apple

A running theme for Apple is its growing services segment, which is now the second-largest contributor to the company’s revenue. A majority of analysts believe the company’s future success or failure will lie in how much it can leverage this area of its business, and although it did not set the house on fire with just a 17% increase in the quarter, its part of an astute strategy to decrease the company’s dependence on the iPhone — the iPhone segment’s contribution is still 2.5x that of the services business.

Apple offers an extensive suite of services including Apple News+, Apple Care, Apple Pay, and the iCloud. Investors are particularly interested in Apple TV+, the tech giants streaming response to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ), and Disney’s (NYSE: DIS ) Disney Plus. At $4.99, consumers have an attractive price point to check out Apple’s content, and although it is not going to be taking on Netflix any time soon, Apple TV+ is a long term play for the company.

Meanwhile, Apple Pay transactions finished at 15 billion for the year after branching out into transportation services in major city centers like London, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Reports indicate that Apple Pay could handle up to 10% of total credit card transactions in the future, so keep an eye out for this segment to provide bumper growth in the future.

Surprise, Surprise!

Apple reserved the biggest shock of the quarter with the record-breaking iPhone sales, but there were plenty of pleasant surprises that should put smiles on Apple stock holders’ faces.

Look no further than Apple’s Wearables, Home and Accessories segment, which posted 37% year-over-year growth, the biggest increase among all of the company’s major revenue lines.

Apple first started to report on the division back in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 when sales were $5.5 billion. Sales have doubled since then and now stand at $10 billion. In an interview with Reuters, Tim Cook revealed how production for AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 3 couldn’t keep up with the massive demand for the products this quarter, underscoring the popularity of the products, particularly during the during Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

Enter 5G

One of the reasons why Apple shares have been on a tear as of late is the impending launch of 5G.

5G will help usher in a new super-cycle for smartphones. The company is currently without a 5G flagship, but the growing hype for its 5G phone line (slated to release this fall) has had an enormous role to play in its 40% stock gain since September 2019.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts that by 2021’s end, “Apple has the potential to be the first $2 trillion valuation given the 5G tailwinds and services momentum potential over the coming years.”

Apple Stock Gives Back

In the first quarter, Apple returned approximately $25 billion to its stockholders, $20 billion in share repurchases, and $3.5 billion in dividends. Apple’s aggressive stock repurchase program is in line with the management’s vision of becoming cash neutral, where the company will reach a position where cash and cash equivalents will equal its total long-term debt on the balance sheet.

Apple boosted its share repurchase program to $175 billion from $100 billion in April 2019, and it just has $58.9 billion left on it at this point. The share buyback program stabilizes the share price and is a useful way to use the excess capital on its books to reach a cash neutral position.

A Word on Coronavirus

Apple added approximately $18 billion in market value last Wednesday after Reuters reported that its Foxconn iPhone plants would reach 50% output by February end.

The increase in share value highlights how important investors view the Chinese operations of the company. Apart from its value as a manufacturing hub, Beijing also represents an important regional market for the company — Apple shipped 3.2 million iPhones through December according to government data.

Sales are going to take a hit in the coming quarters, but any negative impact is priced in at this stage.

Bottom Line on Apple Stock

Barring any significant issues, Apple stock should finish the year above $400. The impact of coronavirus is material, but it should not cause Tim Cook any sleepless nights. Temporary closures of Chinese stores and offices could end up affecting returns for the next few quarters, but it is not a long term concern.

After a blowout quarter, 5G phones around the corner and a forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 20, Apple is playing with a full deck. It’s hard to remain anything but bullish on the stock.

It doesn’t seem Apple’s growth story is in danger of ending any time soon. And investors should be aware that, even at record highs, it is never a wrong time to buy Apple stock.

As of this writing, Muslim Farooque did not hold a position in Apple stock.