Here’s Why There Is Still Little Visibility for Delta Stock

Las week’s market rally was definitely breathtaking, but it meant little for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ). DAL stock struggled at the beginning of the week, actually ending the day Monday in the red. Overall, though, Delta Air Lines stock proved to be resilient and ended the week gaining more than 8%.

Source: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com

So, what to make of all this? Well, interestingly enough, Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK-A , NYSE: BRK-B ) Warren Buffett has already started to lighten up on his position — selling close to 13 million shares. This represented about an 18% reduction in his stake in DAL stock. He also unloaded 2.3 million shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV ), but maintained his stakes in United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ).

The irony is that — until the past five or six years — Buffett was famous for his aversion to investing in airlines. For example, in the late 1980s, he invested in USAir and quickly lost a bundle on the deal.

He would go on to say the following in his 2007 shareholder letter:

“The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.”

Of course, with the onslaught of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is little need for capital investments. Rather, the biggest issue is that the revenue line is quickly evaporating. The company’s CEO Ed Bastian sent out a memo earlier this month to employees where he noted that revenues could plunge by a grueling 90% in the second quarter.

The Bailout

The federal government has set aside $60 billion to assist airlines and about $25 billion of this will be to pay staff, so long as there are no layoffs or furloughs until October. Nonetheless, this really does look like a band aid. Keep in mind that, to make sure the airline industry survives, there will also be a need for significant funding to prop up suppliers and service providers.

Regarding Delta, the company is already burning through $60 million per day. So it seems inevitable the federal government will have to get more aggressive. In the memo, Bastian wrote: “We know we still haven’t seen the bottom.”

And there is something else that is not clear at all: When will revenues start to recover?

Unfortunately, it could take considerable time. In terms of business travel, there may be a slow return. After all, companies will have become accustomed to remote work. Besides, when it comes to conferences and other corporate events, these may not come back until next year because of the need for planning.

Then, what about tourism? It think this could also be slow to revive. Until there is a vaccine for the coronavirus, there will probably be some lingering reluctance to plan trips.

In the meantime, airlines will probably need to be aggressive with discounts and promotions — which will further depress revenues.

Bottom Line on DAL Stock

The structure of a bailout for Delta is not clear. After all, the U.S. government may take an equity stake in the company, which would result in dilution. There will also be restrictions on dividend payments and stock buybacks.

Overall, though, the biggest issue is the core business — and it will probably be under extreme pressure for the rest of the year. So for now, even though the valuation is quite low, it’s best to stay away from DAL stock.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.