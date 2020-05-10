[Editor’s note: “10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy for Young Investors” was originally published in November 2019. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

No investment strategy suits all the people all the time. This is particularly true for young investors in their 20’s and 30’s. Youth not only has social advantages; it can provide a significant margin for your portfolio to grow. As such, high-growth stocks are ideal for the young-adult, millennial demographic.

Talk to any financial advisor, and more often than not, they apply the Pareto principle for 20- or 30-somethings. Colloquially known as the 80-20 rule, advisors recommend that young investors have 80% of their portfolio in stocks, and the remainder in safer, interest-yielding assets. When it comes to millennial stock allocation, spring chickens should really consider high-growth stocks.

Time is money, and in many cases, time is more valuable. That’s because time can “buy” you money, but never the opposite way around. In this case, a younger investor’s additional working years can help mitigate investments that have gone awry. Moreover, the extra time allows riskier investments to fully expand to their potential.

This remains true even with the impact of the novel coronavirus. In fact, young investors will likely look back on the pandemic as an awful event that nevertheless transformed their financial trajectory. Frankly, there has never been a better time to buy great companies on discount.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 high-growth stocks to buy for young investors.

Amazon (AMZN)

Whenever discussions about high-growth stocks arise, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) invariably makes most analysts’ lists.

What’s not to like here? Not only does AMZN leverage an enviable track record in the markets, but management also continues to forge ahead into new frontiers. Amazon is a disruptor among disruptors.

But sometimes, high-growth stocks are so obvious that they’re not obvious. We all know the adage that what goes up must come down. This applies to any investment, and AMZN is no exception.

As I previously discussed, AMZN is on the verge of unprecedented greatness. Those of you who are in your 20’s and 30’s have some recollection of a time when eCommerce didn’t overwhelmingly dominate the retail sector. But we’re so close to a generation coming of age that has no clue about the prior brick-and-mortar hegemony.

When Generation Z enters the workforce en masse, they will buy through Amazon and other eCommerce channels, no question. That’s why you must consider AMZN stock.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA ) takes a brilliant concept and brings it to fruition. Generally speaking, millennials don’t share the same love for the automobile as did prior generations.

Part of the decline in interest is the haggling over the price that used to be a given when buying a new car.

Enter Carvana. CVNA combines the tech wizardry that young people love with a centuries-old retail industry. Rather than negotiate with pushy or unsavory salespeople, buyers can instead browse cars online.

When they find one they like, CVNA delivers their vehicle to their driveway. Plus, Carvana offers a money-back guarantee to soothe concerns about buying a car sight (almost) unseen.

Considering that young people do nearly everything online, Carvana is likely the future of car buying. That’s one reason to buy CVNA stock. The other? Margins. Once the company firmly establishes itself, it has the potential to earn serious bucks. That’s because CVNA charges a premium for its convenient services.

So far, though, customers are willing to pay it. And in this new normal of social distancing, it’s not just Gen Z that likes the idea of touchless service.

TriNet Group (TNET)

For those of you who have worked in Fortune 500 companies, you realize the intensity of large-scale organizations.

In order to handle the needs of tens of thousands of workers, the biggest companies employ the best human-resources team. But what about the needs of small and mid-sized businesses? That’s where TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET ) comes in.

TNET provides full-service HR for companies that are still in their growth phase. Essentially an outsourced HR firm, TNET offers comprehensive services for smaller organizations, but without the massive overhead.

Therefore, management can concentrate its resources on its expansion strategies.

TNET stock also makes sense from an industry trend point of view. Experts predict that by the year 2020, an astounding half of the U.S. workforce could be comprised of freelancers. Additionally, small businesses that employ fewer than 100 workers are not only becoming more prominent, they’re collectively hiring millions annually.

Of course, experts forecasted the above in the pre-coronavirus era. Therefore, we should expect some changes in the near to intermediate term. But over time, the shift toward digitalization, specialization and freelancing will not be denied. Indeed, the pandemic might make these concepts far more relevant.

This new digital economy will require HR services. As a result, you’ll want to keep a close eye on TNET stock.

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

The legal-marijuana industry generates significant controversy. However, one thing cannot be denied: high-growth stocks levered towards cannabis have been hot and a little more volatile than one might prefer. One such name is Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC ).

Allow me to be very upfront: the coronavirus devastated the high-growth stocks levered toward legal marijuana. Thus, some serious questions exist about which companies will make it past this catastrophe. However, CGC stock has deeper support than most, which makes it a risky but credible bet.

Also, when society normalizes, I doubt that the coronavirus will permanently cause cannabis abstinence. Further, prior long-term trends bode well for CGC stock.

By the time millennials are looking at retirement, marijuana will likely have lost its Schedule I classification — likely long before this point. History shows that the Prohibition era failed to curb Americans’ desire for alcohol. History will eventually prove the same for cannabis.

Indeed, as the Pew Research Center demonstrates, attitudes towards legalization have shifted positively. It’s only a matter of time before the government listens to the will of the people. When that day comes, CGC will explode even higher.

Square (SQ)

Square’s (NYSE: SQ ) appeal is immediately recognizable to anyone who observes business trends.

As we discussed for TriNet Group, small businesses have grown rapidly since the Great Recession. Given the nature of technology in our lives, companies today value agility and specialization more than outright size.

What makes SQ stock a compelling investment is that it evens the playing field for small businesses. Square provides portable credit-card readers that attach conveniently to your smartphone. That enables entities ranging from sole proprietors to small corporations to quickly set up a payment platform.

Another factor driving SQ stock for the longer term? An increasing number of Americans are going cashless.

Logically, this means we should see fewer cash-only businesses moving forward. And the types of businesses that would have once been cash only will likely gravitate towards Square’s unique and convenient solution. Don’t forget, this is extremely valuable in our social distancing protocols.

Control4 (CTRL)

Like the other mentioned names, CTRL will likely gain on broader social trends, making it a strong pick for young investors and a potential high-growth stock.

Control4 specializes in home-automation solutions, providing clients with interconnectivity benefits along with security. Given that anything can happen these days, people love the peace of mind of having an integrated smart-home system.

But beyond the practicality that Control4’s products and services provide, its target audience is extremely receptive to the company’s offerings.

Experts forecast that by the year 2020, home automation will become a $40 billion industry. Further, 47% of millennials own smart-home products. And 81% of prospective homebuyers are likely to select a home that has installed automation services.

Yes, like the other high-growth stocks, the coronavirus has impacted the immediate narrative. But a pandemic probably won’t curb the desire for automation, quite the opposite really.

Trade Desk (TTD)

Prior to the coronavirus, Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD ) was one of the most compelling high-growth stocks available. Naturally, an increasing number of people have cut the cord over the years thanks to streaming services’ inherent flexibility and convenience. Features such as on-demand content and paying only for what you want particularly appeal to younger consumers.

Given this demographic shift, it’s imperative for advertisers to maximize their footprint in this new platform. Utilizing data and next-level market research, Trade Desk provides their clients with effective advertising campaigns that target specific audiences. Plus, the company’s agility enables advertisers to keep up with consumer trends quickly and seamlessly. Therefore, it’s not surprising that TTD stock has exploded higher.

And the coronavirus pandemic makes this story even more compelling. When Covid-19 began spreading across the U.S., most states issued stay-at-home orders. This had the effect of creating a hostage audience for streaming companies. In that situation, the business model for Trade Desk became patently obvious; hence, the resilience of TTD stock during this crisis.

After the coronavirus fades away, the bullish thesis will only get stronger. People will continue to cut the cord as they have. During quarantine, many folks have been undoubtedly converted to streaming. These are all net positives for TTD.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

As millions of families worldwide can attest, watching a loved one suffer from a neurological disease is a painful journey. It can also be agonizingly frustrating as a once proud and independent person succumbs to physical and mental ailments.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR ) aims to put an end to this scourge, and I give them all my blessings. Utilizing a common, naturally occurring virus called adeno-associated virus (AAV) as a “treatment carrier,” VYGR scientists propose to target diseased cells for repair.

A significant advantage for using AAVs is their long lifespans. A single dose could potentially lead to lifelong benefits.

The technology is very promising but VYGR is still relatively in the early phase. Naturally, Voyager’s financials aren’t the greatest, and its share price is volatile.

However, if the company manages a breakthrough, we will witness a paradigm shift in how we approach ailments such as Parkinson’s disease, and it will become a hig-growth stock

Furthermore, gene therapy holds the key for solving a multitude of other diseases. VYGR is among a few high-growth stocks that could spark a medical revolution. Young investors should carefully watch this space.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Although regular readers probably know my work involving cryptocurrencies and cannabis, I’m also a believer in gold.

At the risk of sounding like some 2 a.m. infomercial, a healthy portfolio should include some physical precious metals, or at least SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA: GLD ).

But for those who want to take a little bit of risk, I’d look into Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC ).

As with many other high-growth stocks in the gold sector, KGC has a shaky history. Primarily, Kinross made expensive acquisitions at or near the gold bubble earlier this decade. Investors subsequently punished KGC stock.

Finally, though, the trajectory of gold miners looks convincingly positive. While the coronavirus probably won’t have a significant impact toward consumers’ love of technology and automation, world economies must grapple with the fiscal consequences of the pandemic. That uncertainty drives KGC stock, along with the underlying gold price.

It’s still a risky story, but for young investors, this is one high-growth stock you don’t want to ignore.

Champignon Brands (SHRMF)

I’m going to close out my list of high-growth stocks with easily one of my most speculative picks, Champignon Brands (OTCMKTS: SHRMF ). On the surface, Champignon Brands isn’t controversial or particularly noteworthy, which specializes in mental health solutions. But how it gets there is what raises eyebrows. Instead of traditional methodologies, this company utilizes psychedelic drugs.

No, you didn’t misread that. SHRMF stock is one of the few examples of the exciting and burgeoning psychedelics industry. With careful formulations of mind-altering substances, scientists have discovered the platform’s potential for addressing serious conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, along with substance and alcohol use disorders.

Of course, current public perceptions don’t exactly do favors for SHRMF stock and other psychedelic investments. However, educational opportunities will likely shift this perception positively. Further, younger investors have a long time to wait out this story. And the daring ones can get in now before the wave strikes.

Finally, it’s important to note that unlike retail products like cannabidiol (CBD), the psychedelics industry currently only focuses on medicinal applications. Therefore, the barrier to entry from both a competitive and legal standpoint is extremely high (no pun intended).

