Best ETFs for 2020: The Renaissance IPO ETF Powers Higher in Q2

This article is a part of InvestorPlace.com’s Best ETFs for 2020 contest. Tom Taulli’s pick for the contest is the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA: IPO ).

When I last provided an update for InvestorPlace.com’s annual exchange-traded funds contest, there was not much good news to report. My best ETFs entry — the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA: IPO ) – was off about 17% for the first quarter, primarily because of the impact of the novel coronavirus. There seemed to be little hope as the markets were deeply bearish.

But of course, this would turn out to be a bottom in the market. Fast forward to today: the IPO ETF is up a sizzling 60% (for the second quarter) and is ranked No. 2 in the contest with a year-to-date gain of nearly 30%. By comparison, the S&P 500 was up 26% and the Nasdaq posted a rise of 33% for the quarter.

The IPO ETF tracks the Renaissance IPO Index, which includes about 55 companies. Every quarter, the company conducts a review to asses which companies should be included and removed.

When the coronavirus hit, the IPO market shutdown. However, since April, activity has been perking up. In the second quarter, there have been 39 IPOs that have raised about $15 billion. Almost all of the offerings saw upsizing or higher pricing. The average return? About 68%.

With that in mind, let’s look at some of IPO’s holdings and how they performed. This will help explain why it ranks among the best ETFs to buy this year.

Why IPO Is One of the Best ETFs in 2020

InvestorPlace.com’s best ETFs contest can certainly be volatile. But the performance of the IPO fund has shown that it is a good idea to have some exposure to public offerings, which often have next-generation companies with strong long-term growth potential.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is an advisor and author of various books and online courses about technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, The Robotic Process Automation Handbook and Learn Python Super Fast. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.