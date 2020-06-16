Facebook Stock Remains a Strong Buy on Any Pullback

With shares trading near all-time highs, many investors wonder what’s next for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB )? As the novel coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, FB stock cratered nearly 37% from its pre-pandemic prices. But, as investors realized the virus was a tailwind, not a headwind, for the company, shares bounced back. With a vengeance.

The social media giant’s shares rallied back to prior prices. And then some. Today, the stock trades well above its February price level, and is just a few dollars below its all-time high. Yet, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the top.

How so? Granted, besides continuing uncertainty due to the pandemic, Facebook is facing a few other near-term hiccups. Namely, attacks from both sides of the aisle over their involvement in today’s volatile political debate. But also, the specter of regulation.

Yet, these issues will come and go. These stories make for great headlines. But they probably won’t hurt the value of Facebook stock in the long term. Especially when weighed against the company’s game-changing catalysts, fully in motion.

In short, shares remain a strong buy on any pullback.

E-Commerce Could Be a Game-Changer for Facebook

It’s easy to view this FAANG component as just a digital ad play. Practically all of its revenue comes from advertising sales. But, the company’s plans to diversify its revenue streams could both reduce their total dependence on ad revenue, as well as take the company to the next level.

So, what’s Facebook’s strategy to “level up,” and keep the growth train humming? E-commerce. As I’ve discussed extensively in prior analysis, the company’s Shops platform has a lot of potential.

Firstly, gaining market share should be a cinch, with 2.6 billion daily active users. In other words, a built-in potential customer base. Secondly, moving into e-commerce is a natural progression. The company’s platforms are already major marketing channels.

Right now, businesses buy ads on Facebook. Instagram “influencers” recommend products in sponsored posts. By becoming an e-commerce platform themselves, they can cut out rivals like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ). In short, capturing a massive slice of this still-growing market.

Thirdly, expanding to e-commerce will bolster ad sales as well. Especially among small businesses. Looking to recover from the pandemic, small businesses want to jump-start their e-commerce sales. But, they lack the infrastructure to do so. Facebook Shops provides a turnkey solution.

Given just 8 million out of the 160 million businesses with a presence on the platform currently buy ads, you could say the growth runway for Facebook is massive. With this in mind, the company’s near-term issues pale in comparison.

Financial and Political Headwinds Will Soon Pass

With the e-commerce catalyst, it’s no surprise Facebook’s stock has recently made new highs. Yet, there are still some short-term headwinds to contend with. I’m talking about both their ad sales and political headwinds.

First, let’s look at the ad sales headwind. Is this still an issue? When the outbreak first hit, ad sales across all platforms took a big hit. And unfortunately, digital ad giants like this company and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG GOOGL ) weren’t spared.

However, this issue is merely a short-term blip. After bottoming out, ad sales stabilized in April. Things may continue to be challenged. But, as lockdown orders end across the globe, ad demand will bounce back. The second quarter may not look as pretty as the first quarter. But, as the ad market stabilizes, the back half of 2020 could mean a “return to normal” for the company’s ad sales growth.

Now, how about the political issues? These are twofold. First, you have the partisan politics headwind. Those on the political left and right are angry with Facebook. This anger from across the political spectrum just fuels the fire for the other political issue at hand, the specter of regulation.

Big tech has been the clear winner in today’s “winner-take-all” environment. This makes names like Facebook a sitting target for antitrust regulators. Yet, I don’t think these political risks will do much to sink the company long-term. As I’ve noted previously, the company got through public outrages like the Cambridge Analytica scandal unscathed. Chances are they’ll ride things out yet again.

Don’t Miss the Forest for the Trees With FB Stock

With near-term headwinds top of mind, I don’t blame some for being skeptical on this stock right now. But, consider the tremendous growth potential of the company’s moves into e-commerce.

Add in the continued strengths of their flagship ad business. These trump any near-term political issues, which are more headline fodder than actual financial risk.

Use these headwinds to your advantage, and buy FB stock on any pullback.

