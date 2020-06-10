In recent weeks, multiple factors have been pushing Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) down. However, the company’s first-mover advantage, the strength of its software, and the acceleration of cord-cutting still look poised to push ROKU stock up over the longer term.

Last month, Roku announced that it would seek to obtain as much as $500 million by selling additional shares of its stock to certain investors. Amid the uncertainty created by the novel coronavirus, many large companies sought to raise additional funds, either by tapping credit lines or selling shares of their stock.

Therefore, Roku’s stock offering should not be viewed as an indication that its business is performing poorly.

In fact, the company’s first-quarter revenue soared over 55% year-over-year, beating analysts’ average outlook by nearly $12 million, and it added nearly 3 million active users during the quarter. Further, its gross profit jumped 40% YOY, and its average revenue per user leaped 28%.

Roku said that, despite, the pandemic, it expects its revenue to increase meaningfully this year, while it remains very bullish about its longer-term outlook.

Given the company’s results and forecasts, there’s no reason to believe that its business is faltering.

A Closer Look at ROKU Stock

Sparked by a recent note issued by research firm Stephens, investors have started worrying about the stability of Roku’s partnership with Chinese TV maker TCL. (I should disclose that, in addition to owing Roku stock, I own a TCL TV that uses Roku’s operating system.)

Stephens suggests that TCL could abandon Roku because “ROKU has benefited tremendously from TCL’s heavy lifting,” while the American company is “over-earning vs. its most important partner.”

I never heard of TCL’s TV business before it partnered with Roku, and the main reason I bought a TCL TV is that it featured a Roku operating system. I think the vast majority of Americans feel similarly. Basically Roku put TCL on the map in the U.S., and Roku is the main selling point for TCL’s TVs here.

Given Roku’s first-mover advantage and the ease of use and comprehensiveness of its system, any competing product which TCL could adopt would cause the sales of its TVs in America to drop tremendously. So TCL is not going to abandon the partnership

Perhaps contributing to the weakness of Roku stock, TCL has decided to sell some TVs with Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Android operating system for the first time in the U.S. But as 9to5Google pointed out, “TCL’s collection of Roku built-in smart TVs have become extremely popular in the US.”

For the reasons I detail below, I find it hard to believe that Google will be able to make a meaningful dent in Roku’s huge momentum and commanding market share.

Roku’s Ease of Use and Comprehensiveness

I’m not very technical, but I was able to easily learn how to use Roku’s pre-installed operating system on our household’s television and quickly install Roku Express on my wife’s older TV. I’ve heard similar stories in the past. As a result, I’m convinced that Roku is extremely easy to install and use, even for people who aren’t big fans of technology.

Conversely, I remember that, in 2013, I had to have my Google TV system installed by a Best Buy technician, and I did not find Google’s system very easy to use or too valuable. By 2015, I had abandoned it.

Going forward, the huge volume of channels on Roku and the ease of use of its operating system will not be easy for Google or anyone else to copy. (Google is reportedly far behind Roku when it comes to apps from media companies). Additionally, with its 33% market share in the U.S., Roku has a huge head start over its competitors.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) was too big to be derailed by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Disney (NYSE: DIS ) or Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and has kept growing despite competition from giants; Roku will likely prove to be just as resilient.

The Bottom Line on Roku Stock

Roku’s Q1 powerful results and bullish comments show that its business is still rapidly growing. Given Roku’s advantages, TV manufacturers are not going to abandon it, and its first-mover head start is too large for it to be meaningfully hurt by increased competition.

I continue to expect Roku to benefit from the acceleration of cord-cutting and “become the world’s new leading TV provider.” In light of the company’s growth outlook, the valuation of Roku stock remains quite attractive, so I continue to recommend buying the shares.

As of this writing, Larry Ramer owned shares of Roku stock.