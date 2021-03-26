Reddit Stocks: What to Know about r/WallStreetBets Faves GME, AMC, KOSS

(Editors Note: A previous version of this article claimed GME was down on Thursday but that wasn’t the case. The text has been updated to reflect this.)
Reddit stocks have been on a wild ride lately with severe volatility for shares such as GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). So what has these shares on the move today?
Let’s start off with the king of Reddit stocks, GameStop. GME stock is trending higher on Thursday and Friday after taking a dive Wednesday. That came on news that many of the company’s Board members were stepping down.
GameStop also isn’t done losing headers just yet. Investors in GME stock will also want to know that CFO Jim Bell is also leaving. In fact, his resignation from the struggling video game retailer goes into effect today.
Now let’s talk about the other big Reddit stocks making moves today. In the case of these next two stocks, it’s likely that they are seeing increasing interest alongside the rise of GME stock. However, there’s also other news affecting them.
In the case of AMC stock, the company is as operations start to return to normal. The chain has been dealing with a reduced number of theaters being open thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, it previously said that, as of today, it will have 99% of all of its U.S. theaters open.
Finishing up the Reddit stocks news today is Koss. In the case of KOSS stock, much of its movement likely has to do with its meme status alongside GME stock. Even so, there are still reasons investors may want to keep an eye on the stock. That includes the possibility that it will see an influx of business thanks to the recent stimulus checks.
GME stock was up 8.3% as of Friday morning. AMC stock started off strong today before dipping 1.3%. KOSS started the day off down and is staying there with a 13.9% drop as of this writing.
Reddit stocks are a fickle thing and are often making headlines.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.