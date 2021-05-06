Mind-Blowing DOGE Stats: Dogecoin Is Now Worth More Than…

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) was an unlikely candidate for “Millionaire Maker 2021.” But it defied the odds, shot up significantly, grew an even larger (and more rabid) fanbase and made some investors rich along the way. The coin is one of the most valuable cryptos you can own right now, and it is even bigger than you may think. Keep reading for some mind-blowing DOGE stats.
Since 2013, the value of Dogecoin has exceeded the penny mark just one time before 2021. It has been absolutely dirt-cheap, a currency created as a joke for people to exchange on the internet for fun. It enjoys a meme status among cryptocurrencies: The cute, lovable crypto that nobody really takes seriously.
Then 2021 came around and turned everything on its head.
Dogecoin hit a penny for a second time in early January. By the end of the month, it was a nickel. By February, DOGE began its balancing act between 7 cents and 8 cents. Then in April, the coin saw its rocket. Jumping to a high of 43 cents, the coin seemed unstoppable. A correction at the end of the month slowed it briefly, but it is now at 60 cents. It briefly touched 69 cents, its current all-time high. Some brave souls are now millionaires from a joke coin.
The coin is benefitting from big endorsements from celebrities and businesses alike. You can buy tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game. You can also book a hotel, fly there and pay for the whole trip with DOGE.
DOGE Stats: Dogecoin Prices Take the Crypt Above…
Now the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization, DOGE is huge. At its all-time high, Dogecoin had a market cap of over $89.7 billion. That’s larger than:
- Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) — $65.6 billion
- Capital One (NYSE:COF) — $70.2 billion
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) — $80.3 billion
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) — $84.25 billion
- Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) — $86.42 billion
- BP (NYSE:BP) — $88.5 billion
DOGE is so big and there is such a demand for it that India’s largest exchange, WazirX, can’t keep up with the demand. It actually crashed the exchange with its trading volume.
DOGE is even worth more than the average American salary. The average American income is $69,000 as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. A $1,000 investment in DOGE at the beginning of 2021 would be worth over $103,000.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.