Meme Stocks: The Top 10 Reddit Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Thursday

Meme stocks continue to be a hot topic among Reddit traders and that means there’s plenty of discussion taking place over on WallStreetBets.
We’re taking a quick look at what retail traders on the subreddit are talking about today. That includes which stocks are catching their interest, which could be the sign of a short-squeeze knowing how these traders work.
Let’s dive into the top meme stocks being talked about on Reddit today.
Meme Stocks Reddit Talk
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) starts off the list with 471 mentions. The stock is down 10.1% as of this writing.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is up next with 430 mentions. The stock is down 5.4% as of this writing.
- Cleaveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) joins the list with 363 mentions. The stock is down 1.3% as of this writing.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) takes its sport with 358 mentions. The stock is down 12.4% as of this writing.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) secures its position with 305 mentions. The stock is down 11.4% as of this writing.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) is still getting chatter with 208 mentions today. The stock is down 15.7% as of this writing.
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is next on the list with 149 mentions. The stock is down 3.2% as of this writing.
- Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) is on it as well with 142 mentions. The stock is down 9.4% as of this writing.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is another Reddit regular with 75 mentions today. The stock is down 6.4% as of this writing.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) takes the final spot on the Reddit meme stocks list today with 73 mentions. The stock is down 23.2% as of this writing.
We’ve got plenty of other market news for Thursday besides just what’s happening with meme stocks.
There’s plenty to talk about today with markets being busy. That includes what experts are saying about inflation, and updates from Clean Energy Fuels, as well as why Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) is on the rise. Get all the details on these subjects at the following links!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.