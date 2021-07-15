Meme Stock Movers: What’s Up With GME, AMC, CLOV, WISH and CIDM Today?

Meme stock movers are a hot topic Thursday with some of them rising and others falling, but many of them got off to a rough start this morning.
Meme stocks are those that traders on social media forums favor. That includes Reddit users, such as those on WallStreetBets, as well as retail traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). There’s no denying the influence these traders can have on stocks with heavy volatility in recent months.
Let’s take a look at some of the biggest meme stock movers and see what they are up to today.
Meme Stocks On the Move
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is falling close to 1% this morning and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is likely at fault. The streaming service has revealed plans to offer game streaming and GME doesn’t need any additional competition biting into its business.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares originally started out trading today lower than yesterday’s close but have easily recovered and are now up almost 11%. The jump in price comes after a robot fund recommends the stock over Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and GME.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is 2% dipping lower today on news that CFO Joseph Wagner is leaving the company. His departure will take place on August 13 and Mark Herbers will serve as interim CFO.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are rising more than 3% this morning after starting off down. There’s no specific news that appears to be behind WISH stock’s movement today but it has been trending higher lately.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock is rocketing over 20% higher today thanks to preliminary earnings data. It saw revenue increase 197% from the same time last year to $8.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
Investors looking for meme stock news don’t have to head far.
Investors looking for meme stock news don't have to head far.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.