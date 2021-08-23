Blockchain Stocks: Why RIOT, MARA and HVBT Are Moving Today

Blockchain stocks are on the move today as crypto traders celebrate Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) recovering from its dive last month.
Bitcoin went through a rough patch in July that saw the crypto fall to about $29,000. That was a massive blow to crypto traders considering it was trading at roughly $63,000 in April. However, the king has returned with its reaching the $50,000 price point this morning.
So how exactly is this affecting blockchain stocks today? Let’s take a look at how some of the top ones are moving below!
Blockchain Stocks on the Move
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock starts us out with shares climbing 3.8% higher as of Monday afternoon.
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock is up next with shares heading 5.3% higher as of this writing.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) stock closes out our look at blockchain stocks with shares sitting slightly higher than their previous closing price.
While the increasing price of Bitcoin is nothing to sneeze at, holders of the crypto might see even bigger gains in the next couple of years. Some of the top names in the space are predicting that BTC will reach $100,000, with one of them saying this will happen before 2021 comes to a close. You can learn all about that by following this link!
BTC was up 2.3% over a 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.
Of course, there’s other crypto news today that traders are going to want to know about!
Luckily for them, InvestorPlace has it covered with our daily deep dives into the crypto space. A few examples of what to check in on today include Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) being a hit with Millennials, as well as new core updates pushing it into the news. Plus, we’ve got a look at Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) that crypto traders won’t want to miss! You can find all of this by checking out the links below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.