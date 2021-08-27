Rivian IPO: 7 Things to Know About the Amazon-Backed EV Startup’s Plans to Go Public

Investors looking for the next potential electric vehicle (EV) winner have an intriguing option to consider. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive is reportedly looking to go public via an initial public offering (IPO). According to reports today, the EV maker is seeking a valuation of $80 billion. This Rivian IPO is set to be one of the most highly anticipated in recent history.
Any company seeking to go public is required to file an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Today, it was reported that Rivian had done just that, starting the clock on its IPO process.
This news is a big deal for the EV sector. Indeed, should Rivian go public at an $80 billion valuation, it would make this EV player one of the largest right off the bat. Investors betting on a competitor to favorite Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would have an option. Accordingly, the timing of this deal is what many investors are curious about right now.
While we don’t have many details on the specifics of this IPO, here are a few things investors may want to know about this reported offering.
What Investors Need to Know About the Rivian IPO
- According to reports, Rivian is looking to public on or around Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving).
- This deal has yet to be approved by the SEC, though registration documents have been filed.
- The price range for this IPO has not yet been determined.
- However, the company has stated its intention to seek a valuation of around $80 billion.
- It has not been made clear whether this will be a traditional IPO or direct listing at this time.
- Currently, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will all play a role in the underwriting for this deal.
- Amazon saw its stock price rise on today’s news.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.