4 Cyber Monday Stocks to Buy: ROKU, PYPL, TWLO, V 

As the markets continue to chop around all-time highs — leaving both bulls and bears believing they are “in the lead” — I wanted to veer from our typical top stock trades routine and look at some potential bargain-bin Cyber Monday stocks to buy. These may not be the typical quick-trade candidates, but longer term swings so long as they do not break down too much further from current levels. Let’s get started.
Cyber Monday Stocks to Buy No. 1: Roku (ROKU)
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is the first on our list, with shares down around 50% from the highs — more than any other stock on this list. Nonetheless, you will notice in the disclosure that I am long a majority of these stocks, and I believe in their long-term futures.
I am a trader first and an investor second, but when I see high-quality stocks — “quality” being the key word — on a 40% to 50% discount, I like to begin accumulating them for long-term holds.
I discussed this strategy once in a lengthy YouTube video.
In any regard, we’re in that stage with many of these growth companies. Here is a weekly chart of Roku, which is trying to find its footing in the low-$230s.
Surprisingly, Roku finished higher last week, giving us the potential for a weekly-up rotation over $238.27.
In the short-term that could put the $250 level in play, followed by the gap-fill level and the 21-month moving average near $270. Above that, and the $290 to $300 zone is on the table.
A sustained move below the $223 low, and we could see $200 next. However, after such a beating, the risk/reward is shifting toward the bulls’ favor.
Cyber Monday Stocks to Buy No. 2: PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is not down as much as Roku, but it’s still about 40% off the highs. Shares are trying to hammer out a bottom down here, but it’s not clear if that will be the case.
Now, check out Monday’s action. Shares undercut the prior week’s low near $184, then reversed higher. It did so with some bullish divergence on the charts, too.
From here, let’s see if PayPal can clear $293.90, putting $200-plus back in play.
What we don’t want to see is a break below this week’s low and sustained move lower. That could put $175 back on the table.
Cyber Monday Stocks to Buy No. 3: Twilio (TWLO)
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has some life, putting in its third-straight daily gain. Shares are up more than 10% from last week’s low, and are going weekly-up over last week’s high.
That’s a great start, but we need more.
Back over $300 would do a lot of good for bulls this week. That puts Twilio back above the 10-day and 21-day moving averages, as well as the 21-month moving average.
If we get that, then Twilio could see an additional push to the 10-month and 50-day moving averages, followed later by the 200-day moving average.
On the downside, however, a break of $275 and the November low really deals this one a tough blow and will likely stop out a lot of longs.
Cyber Monday Stocks No. 4: Visa (V)
Last but not least is a high-quality company, but one that’s been caught in a landslide lately: Visa (NYSE:V).
Shares are trying to hammer out a bottom in the $190 to $200 range, but so far, it’s struggling to gain upside traction.
If it can regain $200, I think we need to start talking about the $205 to $208 area, where Visa faces plenty of prior moving averages of various timeframes. The monthly VWAP measure is also there.
Above $208 puts $211.66 in play, the gap-fill from earlier this month. Those are the “immediate upside levels” if bulls gain some traction.
On the downside, though, a break and close below $192 could put $180 in play.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in ROKU, TWLO, PYPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.