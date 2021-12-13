UAL Stock: 13 Things for United Airlines Investor to Know as Shares Fly Lower Monday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is losing altitude on Monday and we’ve got everything investors need to know about the fall.
Let’s dive into the most recent news that has UAL stock feeling sluggish today below!
- The biggest factor likely affecting UAL stock today is spreading news of the Covid-19 variant Omicron.
- Several markets, including travel, have been affected by fears that the spread of Omicron could result in more travel bans.
- That’s despite early results showing that the coronavirus variant is less dangerous than previous versions.
- Even so, reports out of the U.K. note hospitalizations as the virus continues to spread.
- That includes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming one death of a person infected with the virus.
- Extra details on this patient, including age, health, and vaccination status, haven’t been revealed.
- Instead, the bigger concern investors have is how fast the virus is spreading.
- While not as deadly, Omicron is spreading incredibly fast with the U.K. reporting new cases almost doubling to 1,239 from Saturday to Sunday.
- UAL isn’t the only flight stock falling today on Omicron fears.
- Others in the space, including Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), are also seeing their shares fall today.
- The dip in UAL stock has it seeing a decent amount of trading today.
- That includes some 11 million shares on the move as of this writing.
- That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 12.7 million shares.
UAL stock is down 5.9% as of Monday afternoon.
There’s more stock market news worth jumping into below!
Investors looking for the latest stock market news are in the right place. We’ve got everything that’s happening with shares of Rivian Automative (NASDAQ:RIVN), meme stocks, and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) today. You can learn more at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Rivian Just Won MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year. Where Will Rivian Stock Go Next?
- AMC, GME: What Investors Are Saying as the Top 2 Meme Stocks Tumble Today
- GPRO Stock Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Is Raising Its GoPro Target
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.