Bank Stocks: What’s Moving BAC, MS, USB and STT Today?

Bank stocks are on the move Wednesday as investors react to a variety of news from some of the U.S.’s biggest financial institutions.
Let’s dive into all the news moving banks stocks below!
Bank Stocks On the Move: Bank of America (BAC)
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock is sitting roughly 1% higher Wednesday morning after starting out trading even higher. That jump comes after the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021. That’s thanks to earnings per share of 82 cents and revenue of $22.1 billion, as compared to Wall Street’s estimates of 76 cents per share and $22.23 billion.
Bank Stocks On the Move: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock is heading over 1% higher this morning and also started the day higher than that. This is also due to its most recent earnings report. That includes earnings per share of $2.01 on revenue of $14.5 billion. For comparison, analysts were expecting earnings per share of $1.96 and revenue of $14.59 billion.
Bank Stocks On the Move: US Bancorp (USB)
US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock is falling nearly 7% as of Wednesday morning. Yet again, this comes alongside the company’s Q4 earnings report. This saw it bring in diluted per-share earnings of $1.07 on revenue of $5.68 billion. Both of these are below Wall Street’s estimates of $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
Bank Stocks On the Move: State Street (STT)
State Street (NYSE:STT) stock is falling close to 5% as of early morning trading for Wednesday. Like the others, this has to do with its current earnings report. The company reported diluted EPS of $1.78 alongside revenue of $3.05 billion. For the record, analysts were estimating $1.88 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion for the period.
