BRK.A, BRK.B: 17 Key Takeaways From Warren Buffett’s Annual Letter 2022

Warren Buffett has released his annual letter to shareholders for 2022 and in it, he reveals the company’s performance over the last year.
Let’s dive into that letter below with some highlights that traders need to know about.
- Warren Buffett starts his letter by thanking investors in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B).
- He also points out that it paid $3.3 billion in federal income tax payments.
- That comes to roughly $9 million a day for the U.S. Treasury.
- Warren Buffett’s 2022 annual letter also highlights the company’s four giants.
- The first of these is the company’s collection of insurers.
- Berkshire Hathaway effectively owns 100% of this group.
- Buffett notes that this market “will never be obsolete, and sales volume will generally increase along with both economic growth and inflation.”
- The next of the big four is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
- Berkshire Hathaway owned a 5.55% stake in the company in 2021, which is an increase over its 5.39% stake in 2020.
- This saw it gain $785 million in dividends from the tech company in 2021.
- The third of the big four is BNSF Railway.
- This is one of the largest railways in North America and keeps commerce flowing in the country.
- The company, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, reported earnings of $6 billion in 2021.
- The final of the four giants is the company’s own Berkshire Hathaway Energy.
- Earnings for 2021 came in at $4 billion.
- For comparison, the company reported earnings of $122 million in 2000, which is when Berkshire Hathaway first took a stake in it.
- Now it holds a 91.1% stake in the energy company.
BRK.A and BRK.B shares are both down slightly as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.