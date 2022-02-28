DAL, AAL, UAL: Why Are Airline Stocks Down Today?

Airline stocks are down on Monday and we’re diving into why that’s the case.
As with much of the turmoil the stock market is experiencing today, airline stocks are down due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This comes as Europe restricts flights from Russia due to the recently-started war.
There’s also talk that Russia plans to block incoming flights to its airports. If that happens, it will keep several companies from being able to do business in the country, which explains why airline stocks are down today, reports Skift.
Let’s take a look at how the war between Russia and Ukraine is affecting some airline stocks below!
Why Are Airline Stocks Down Today
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock is flying more than 3% lower Monday afternoon after the shares slipped even lower in early morning trading.
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are down roughly 1% as of this writing, which is an improvement over a lower price when markets opened today.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is also falling around 3% this afternoon after the shares were sitting lower when the opening bell rang this morning.
It’s not just airline stocks that are down today. The market isn’t doing so hot in general with several sectors feeling the effects of the war. You can find out more about these matters by checking out this link!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.