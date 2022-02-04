Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Happy Friday, trader! We’re starting off the final day of trading this week with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
There’s loads of earnings news to go over today, as well as SEC filings, and crypto mining plans moving shares this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is rocketing nearly 47% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report and a massive pullback yesterday.
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) shares are gaining more than 25% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock is soaring over 18% following a financial update in an SEC filing.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are increasing close to 17% on plans to increase its mining capabilities for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is surging more than 13% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report as it recovers from a fall on Thursday.
- Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares are rising over 12% as shares recover from a dip yesterday.
- Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) stock is running more than 11% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are getting an over 11% boost after reporting Q4 2021 results.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) stock is jumping more than 10% thanks to its most recent earnings report.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares are up over 9% as shares recover from a drop on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:RMED) stock is diving more than 19% after revealing a public offering for its shares.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares are dropping over 17% after running higher yesterday.
- Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock is taking a more than 13% beating with the release of its fiscal Q 22022 earnings report.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares are retreating almost 10% as shares continue to retreat after a rally earlier this week.
- New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) stock is pulling back over 8% in pre-market trading.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares are falling more than 8% this morning.
- AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD) stock is decreasing over 7% on no clear news this morning.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares are slipping more than 6% after reporting its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- M3 Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) stock is dipping roughly 6% following an interview from the company’s CEO.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% after rallying earlier this week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.