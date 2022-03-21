Is DIDI Stock a Buy? 2 Analysts Weigh In on the Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), a Chinese ride-sharing company, is falling on Monday and that dip could be the perfect time to invest in the stock.
DIDI, like many stocks, has had a turbulent start of the year. Chinese regulators cracking down on tech companies hammered stocks, but recent policy changes have seen many shares gaining again.
Let’s see if analysts believe that change is enough to warrant investing in DIDI stock below!
Is DIDI Stock a Buy?
- Sanford C. Bernstein starts us off after initiating coverage of the stock last month with an “outperform” rating. That came with a $6.20 price target, which represents a potential 55.4% upside for the shares.
- Atlantic Securities is next with a “neutral” rating for the stock, which is a downgrade from its prior “overweight” rating. Alongside that is a $25 price target for the shares. That has the analyst seeing a possible 201.2% gain for the shares.
It’s worth pointing out that only two analysts are currently covering DIDI stock. That means we don’t have a wealth of data or opinions to form a strong case for or against the company’s shares. Also, keep in mind the low price of DIDI stock before taking any investment actions.
DIDI stock is down 3.7% as of Monday afternoon and is down 24.9% since the start of the year.
