Short-Squeeze Stocks: Top 10 Stocks With High Short Interest Today

Short-squeeze stocks continue to be a hot topic with retail traders looking to pump up shares and push out hedge funds.
Of course, that also means they have to deal with volatile prices as these battles take place. Even so, day traders love a good short-squeeze, which is why we’re checking out the most shortable stocks for Tuesday.
Let’s get into that below!
Short-Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock tops the list with a short interest of 40.09%, a float of 20.01 million, and 22.22 million shares outstanding.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares are next with a short interest of 39.81, a float of 46 million, and 110.88 million shares outstanding.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) joins our list with a short interest of 39.01%, a float of 28.78 million, and 37.64 million shares outstanding.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock claims a spot with a short interest of 38.05%, a float of 36.46 million, and million 42.2 shares outstanding.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares are worth noting with a short interest of 36.35, a float of 8.2 million, and 8.5 million shares outstanding.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is another to look in on with a short interest of 36.22%, a float of 23.63 million, and 29.69 million shares outstanding.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) might catch traders’ eyes with a short interest of 36.05, a float of 56.52 million, and 63.46 million shares outstanding.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) takes its place with a short interest of 35.72, a float of 55.24 million, and 81.31 million shares outstanding.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock gets in on the action with a short interest of 33.95, a float of 110.88 million, and 119.14 million shares outstanding.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares close us out with a short interest of 32.19, a float of 17.16 million, and 30.15 million shares outstanding.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.