Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Rise and shine, trader! It’s time to start off another day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
News moving stocks today include retail traders are ruling the day, earnings reports coming out, and more sanctions hitting Russia.
Let’s check out that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock is rocketing more than 110% alongside heavy trading and interest from day traders.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are soaring over 46% with heavy trading from a day trader pump.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock is gaining more than 34% as heavy trading from a retail rump pushes it higher.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares are rising over 33% thanks to the release of its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock is surging more than 24% after announcing changes to its Board of Directors.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares are climbing over 21% as retail traders pump up another company today.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock is increasing more than 17% as recent meme stock status makes these shares volatile this week.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are jumping over 15% as day traders continue a rally from yesterday.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is getting a 14% boost with heavy trading and interest from retail traders.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares are up close to 14% roughly one month after the closing of its SPAC merger.
10 Top Losers
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock is plummeting more than 27% after approving stock options for 168,500 shares and 112,200 restricted stock units to new nine new employees.
- Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) shares are diving over 22% as the U.S. increases restrictions on Russia due to the war with Ukraine.
- Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) stock is tumbling almost 20% for the same reason above.
- iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) shares are dropping nearly 15% alongside these restrictions.
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock is falling more than 14% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares are decreasing over 14% after revealing preliminary earnings results for Q4 2021.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock is slipping more than 14% following claims of bribery and corruption in Iraq.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares are declining over 14% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock is dipping more than 13% after releasing results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.